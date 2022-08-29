Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nathan Wilson Reaches 1 Million Career Streams On 'Better Than You'

Nathan will be performing at Sincerely Music Group & Friends event in Nashville on October 19th at 5pm at Skydeck.

Aug. 29, 2022  

Nathan Wilson Reaches 1 Million Career Streams On 'Better Than You'

Country newcomer Nathan Wilson continues to reach career milestones with his latest music. On Friday, Nathan's recent single release "Better Than You" reached one million streams on all digital platforms.

"Can't help but to shed a few tears over this song. Words can't express what y'all mean to me. Growing up in a little farm town in Kentucky nobody expects you to really chase your dream. I've always just been a dream dreamer. But y'all made one of mine come true today. It's nothing to some people, but it's everything to me." tells Nathan in an Instagram post.

LISTEN to "Better Than You" here.

The new single was written by Nathan alongside Cody Garrett and Jake Parshall. The single was produced by Jake Parshall.

Nathan will be performing at Sincerely Music Group & Friends event in Nashville on October 19th at 5pm at Skydeck (3rd Floor of Assembly Food Hall.) You can RSVP to the free event here.




