Nashville's Palm Ghosts Announce New Album 'Post Preservation'

Their new album will be released on October 28.

Aug. 25, 2022  

On October 28 Nashville-based band Palm Ghosts will release their anticipated new full-length album Post Preservation (pre-order). The album follows up the band's acclaimed album The Lost Frequency which was released last year. Today the band is sharing "Cross Your Heart" the first single to be released from Post Preservation.

On the song Palm Ghosts' Joseph Lekkas says, "'Cross Your Heart' is about a relationship that becomes infected by curren politics. One becomes lost in the turmoil around them while the other tries to snap them out of it." "Cross Your Heart" will be on all streaming platforms this Friday for any playlist shares (pre-save).

The sound of an 80s prom in a war zone...located in the dead heart country music, Nashville, TN. That is the sound and spirit of Palm Ghosts, a far from the honky-tonks and pedal taverns of their adopted city as one can get. More at home in rainy Manchester or blustery Berlin, the quartet weave early cinematic dream pop and new wave with brooding post punk.

Embracing their 80's idols like New Order, The Cure, Echo and The Bunnymen and Peter Gabriel to name a few, these Nashville transplants released 2018's Architecture, a dark pop record with male/female vocals and their first offering echoing the sound of 4AD an Factory Records' brand of post-punk . Since then, they have built upon that release with a steady stream of songs invigorating the modern era with the 80's youth ethos.

During a worldwide pandemic, Palm Ghosts recorded and released Lifeboat Candidate, a giant ear worm on unrest, isolation, and frustration influence by the jagged art punk of Gang of Four and Wire.

Their next offering, The Lost Frequency, felt more whimsical and celebratory. More nostalgic and less like a war...More like a prom. However, the lyrics still bring confrontation to the forefront, and remind us that normalcy is still devastating.

Their latest offering, Post Preservation, shows yet another side of Palm Ghosts. There are songs about love. There's almost a hint of optimism. If you squint your eyes, a light is showing through the cracks. But don't worry there's still plenty of darkness and discontent to balance it out. After all, it is 2022.

Like the soundtrack to a long lost John Hughes film, Post Preservation twinkles with warm nostalgia for a world that no longer exists, except for in our hearts and minds. The world is ending, so don't be a wallflower, get on the dance floor!

Watch the new music video here:

Palm Ghosts Tour Dates

08.26 - Wilmington DE @ The Jackson Inn
08.27 - Philadelphia PA @ Dobbs on South
08.30 - Lancaster PA @ Tellus360
09.03 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement
09.14 - Nashville, TN @ The Cobra
10.10 - Louisville KY @ The Art Sanctuary
11.26 - Milwaukee WI @ The Cooperage
11.30 - Nashville TN @ The 5 Spot




