Nashville Recording Artist Megan Knight Releases New Single 'Take It To The Grave'

Nashville recording artist and pop-country superstar, Megan Knight has released her new haunting single and lyric video "Take It To The Grave". Her new single is available today for streaming & download. Click here to listen.

"In this track, the woman was left feeling unloved and had acted out because of it, now as she sits in regret she wonders if she should confess her wrongs or simply keep them buried in the past forever." - Megan Knight

Megan's wide vocal range makes this song unique and personalized. The theme of this song is that some things "Are better left unsaid." These words that are left unsaid are taken to the grave with Megan. The powerful lyrics can relate to anyone with a deep dark secret.

Megan is an artist that is not afraid to be vulnerable. Music has always been a therapeutic outlet for Megan, so her songs are authentic, honest, and raw. "Take It To The Grave" relays real-time emotion, and her vocals are powerful and robust. This song is dynamic and is portrayed through a slower tempo with an acoustic guitar.

"Take It To The Grave" Lyric Video: