Nashville Duo Jaye Madison To Release Debut EP In March

Honey poured over a gravel road, gritty and smooth, sweet and rough, that's the dichotomy you get when you combine the emotional vocals, beautiful harmonies, and emotive storytelling that defines Jaye Madison's sound.

The Nashville-based, Texas-born twins, Jordan Skinner and Madison Skinner, are set to release the first of three EPs this year with their debut, MIRЯOR: Framework out March 31, 2023 (pre-save HERE).

The four-song collection, which features "Catch 22" is about embracing the in-betweens in life and love and the darkness in yourself that you must overcome. It captures the uncomfortable feelings of waiting, hoping, and questioning yourself along the journey of turning a dream into reality.

Recorded at Revolver Recordings in Los Angeles with Grammy-Award winning producer and mixer Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz), Co-producer Dean Dinning and Josh Daubin of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Michael Ward (Guitar) of The Wallflowers, and songwriter Dalton Cyr (Piano and Guitar), the songwriting sisters combine emotional vocals, beautiful harmonies, and emotive storytelling that defines their sound.

Originally from Lumberton, TX, Jaye Madison grew up singing and performing in community theater. They were surrounded by country, folk, blues, and classic rock listening to everything from Elvis, Willie Nelson, Etta James, and The Judds to The Eagles, Heart, Chicago, Janis Joplin, and Fleetwood Mac.

But they didn't even write their first song until they headed to Nashville after they were accepted into the Commercial Voice program at Belmont University. Being surrounded by such talent forced them to either step up or give up and they weren't about to give up. "When you're in Nashville you're a songwriter and musician first," says Madison.

"No one asks you what your day job is even though everyone has one...and probably two others. There's a charming steeliness to the artists in town who have had to not only fight for opportunities but their individuality as writers and performers. It challenges you. It humbles you. It makes you face your ego."

The trilogy of EPs follow Jaye Madison on their real-life journey of self-discovery and self-reflection as they navigate life in their 20's. "Jordan's writing leans more towards the light side, mine leans towards the dark," says Madison.

"So together those sounds create soulful introspection that feels like a painting of realistic womanhood. Joy, sadness, anger - we cover it all."

They combine their favorite parts of folk, country, and classic rock into their own sound and create the perfect mixture of all the music they grew up with. "We write what we know, and what we know is who we are," says Jordan.