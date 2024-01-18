Naomi Sharon Releases New Single 'Nothing Sweeter'

"Nothing Sweeter" arrives on the heels of Naomi Sharon's successful debut album, Obsidian.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Naomi Sharon Releases New Single 'Nothing Sweeter'

Following the success of her debut album Obsidian Naomi Sharon is set to enthrall music enthusiasts once again with her new single, "Nothing Sweeter," out now. This highly anticipated track promises to be a captivating addition to Naomi Sharon's impressive discography, showcasing her unique blend of soulful vocals and musical artistry and kicking off 2024 with a true statement of intent.

"Nothing Sweeter" is a testament to Naomi Sharon's versatility as an artist. The track is a harmonious fusion of soul and contemporary elements, creating a soundscape that is both timeless and modern. Naomi Sharon's distinctive voice takes center stage; a stripped back offering that showcases her incredible vocal ability and skill. In anticipation of the single, Naomi Sharon shared her thoughts on "Nothing Sweeter":

"Nothing Sweeter" is a vulnerable song that captures the fragility of falling in love. There's an indescribable magic in the first kiss with the one you love. Regardless of what follows, that initial kiss remains unmatched and unforgettable.

"Nothing Sweeter" arrives on the heels of Naomi Sharon's successful debut album, Obsidian which received acclaim for its emotive storytelling and genre-defying sound. It also follows the hypnotic “Push” ft. Omah Lay and the accompanying Giancarlo Sánchez-directed visuals. Watch here.  

Naomi Sharon, born and raised in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, has carved her niche in the global music scene with her unique sound and authentic storytelling. Her musical journey reflects a deep connection to her Dutch and Caribbean heritage, creating a tapestry of influences that sets her apart as a true artist.

Having recently signed with OVO Sound as their first female signee, Naomi Sharon has garnered attention for her collaborations with renowned producers such as Noah "40" Shebib, Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, and more. Additionally, earlier this month, Naomi was recognised as one of Spotify's R&B Rising 2024 Artists To Watch, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

As "Nothing Sweeter" debuts on January 18th, Naomi Sharon invites music enthusiasts to join her on her ever-evolving sonic journey; showcasing her continued evolution and unwavering commitment to her craft.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from Naomi Sharon.



