Nancy Wilson Shares Tribute to Eddie Van Halen

On the first anniversary of the loss of Eddie Van Halen, co-founder, guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nancy Wilson of Heart releases an alternate take of her stirring tribute song to the beloved Van Halen guitarist. "4 Edward With Love" is a newly recorded extended version of her heartfelt tribute to the iconic guitarist who was also her friend.

Featuring a beautiful acoustic guitar instrumental performance from Wilson; the song is a musical eulogy to the guitar legend.

With Heart, Wilson has recorded 16 albums, sold over 35 million albums worldwide, has four Grammy nominations, been honored with the ASCAP Founders Award and was celebrated with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She had previously released one other album with just her name on it, Live at McCabe's Guitar Shop, which captured her playing a set of covers and new songs in 1999. But Wilson considers this her first true solo album, a positive creative move amid a surreal year of loss; life during lock down.

With Wilson's solo debut, as with all the legendary music she's created with Heart, the album ended up as an emotional and intimate conversation between a musician and an audience. "Whether you're performing onstage, or in the studio, it's always about that relationship, and that conversation. It's always been 'you' and 'me.'"

