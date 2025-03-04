Naked Giants Unveil Spring Tour Dates in Support of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle-based indie rock trio Naked Giants have announced spring tour dates in support of their acclaimed new album, Shine Away, out on now via Devil Duck Records. The album features singles "Did I Just Die," "Bad Guys Win" and "Apartment 3."

The upcoming tour will make stops in Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles and more. The band will also be performing at this year's Treefort Music Festival in Boise. All upcoming shows are listed below and tickets are on sale now.

When Naked Giants formed in 2014, the Seattle trio—vocalist/guitarist Grant Mullen, bassist/vocalist Gianni Aiello and drummer Henry LaVallee—were all 18 years-old, and full of the reckless, restless energy of youth. The band have evolved from their youthful, high-energy beginnings to a more introspective and mature sound. Shine Away reflects this journey, showcasing a blend of raw rock energy with deeper musical and lyrical exploration.

Produced by Dylan Wall at Seven Hills Studio in Capitol Hill, Seattle—the same studio where their journey began—Shine Away retains Naked Giants' signature impetuous urgency while delving into new depths of musicality and intentionality.



From the angular awkwardness strains of opener “Apartment 3” to the lackadaisical catchiness of the title and closing track, Shine Away demonstrates the musical chemistry the trio have, as well as their shift into making music with more meaning, consideration and intention. In between, these songs take the listener on a journey of emotional (self-)discovery via a slew of sounds that range from deliberately awkward indie-rock that takes influence from (among many others), the likes of Jonathan Richman, (good era) Weezer, Joyce Manor and even Daniel Johnston. At the same time, these songs sound less like anyone else than just the current iteration of Naked Giants, and of where and who they are these days. It’s certainly a more positive place–even on the more delicate and gentle anti-ballads, these songs radiate with a fuzzy, sunlit warmth. Indeed, even just the concept and image of shining is in direct contrast to the overriding themes of the previous record, and the troubles the band encountered both in the run-up to making it, and after.

Naked Giants Tour Dates:

03.21 - Portland, OR @ Showbar

03.22 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

03.27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03.29 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03.31 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04.01 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04.02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

04.04 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04.05 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

04.06 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04.09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04.10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04.11 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9

04.12 - Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

04.13 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

04.14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)

04.16 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

04.18 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04.19 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

04.22 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress (Club Stage)

04.23 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04.24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04.25 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04.26 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Photo credit: Jake Hanson

