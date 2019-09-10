Nada Surf Announce New Headline US Tour Dates

Nada Surf has announced plans for a major U.S. tour. The headline dates begin January 14 at Seattle, WA's Neptune Theatre and then travel through early February (see itinerary below). Support throughout comes from Apex Manor (January 14-19), Lees Of Memory (January 27), and Aaron Lee Tasjan (solo - January 29-February 1); additional special guests will be announced. In the meantime, Nada Surf will visit Richmond, VA's historic theater The National on Sunday, November 10 for a very special live recording of Public Radio's Full Disclosure with Roben Farzad - limited tickets remain available HERE. For complete tour details and ticket information, please visit www.nadasurf.com.

NADA SURF US TOUR 2019/2020

NOVEMBER 2019

10 - Richmond, VA - The National *

JANUARY 2020

14 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

15 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

18 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

20 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

24 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

25 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

27 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

29 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

30 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

31 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

FEBRUARY 2020

1 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

2 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

* Public Radio's Full Disclosure with Roben Farzad Live Recording

Photo credit: Annie Dressner





