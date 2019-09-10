Nada Surf Announce New Headline US Tour Dates
Nada Surf has announced plans for a major U.S. tour. The headline dates begin January 14 at Seattle, WA's Neptune Theatre and then travel through early February (see itinerary below). Support throughout comes from Apex Manor (January 14-19), Lees Of Memory (January 27), and Aaron Lee Tasjan (solo - January 29-February 1); additional special guests will be announced. In the meantime, Nada Surf will visit Richmond, VA's historic theater The National on Sunday, November 10 for a very special live recording of Public Radio's Full Disclosure with Roben Farzad - limited tickets remain available HERE. For complete tour details and ticket information, please visit www.nadasurf.com.
NADA SURF US TOUR 2019/2020
NOVEMBER 2019
10 - Richmond, VA - The National *
JANUARY 2020
14 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
15 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
18 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
20 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
24 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
25 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
27 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
29 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat
30 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
31 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
FEBRUARY 2020
1 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
2 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
* Public Radio's Full Disclosure with Roben Farzad Live Recording
Photo credit: Annie Dressner