NYC Winter Jazzfest 2022 Postponement Announced

All 2022 NYC Winter Jazzfest in-person events will be postponed. Some events will be livestreamed.

Read their full statement here:

"Hello Winter Jazzfest Friends and Happy Holidays,

As you well know, the world is facing yet another challenge of our resolve and our spirits from the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS CoV-2 (aka Covid-19).

After much internal deliberation, hearing from the musicians, our audience, friends in the medical community and our staff, we have decided that the most responsible decision for the general welfare of all of you, is to currently postpone most IN-PERSON events for 18th Annual NYC Winter Jazzfest to later dates.

Even if we were to follow all current NYC & NYS guidelines with vaccination requirements and masking enforcement, we know many of you would be anxious to attend and given the heightened transmissibility of this variant, we feel that this is the most prudent way to proceed. The safety of our patrons, our staff, all musicians and of YOU is our main priority.

We are arranging for several shows to be streamed during the original dates of the festival, from January 13-22 and will invite you to join us then. We will also let you know as soon as we have new dates planned for our postponed events. And see our refunds section for further details for ticket holders."