NYC Prog Rockers FALL OF THE ALBATROSS Release New Single 'Communion'

NYC-based prog metal up and comers FALL OF THE ALBATROSS have released a new single, titled “Communion”. The four-piece’s new song is the second single from their upcoming studio album, ‘Rite’, which will be released on August 18, 2023.

“Communion” strays into new territory when compared to its predecessor ("Seance"), blending thumping, prog-heavy syncopation with moments of stripped down, ambient production.

Speaking about their new single, Harold McCummings (guitar, keys) shares

﻿"When we wrote 'Communion' we were all feeling restless (and anxious). The song represents that feeling of trying to sit still and eventually letting your energy go where it wants to."

Hailing from New York City, FALL OF THE ALBATROSS is a progressive metal group that both challenges and entertains listeners with unorthodox song structures, dizzying rhythms, and emotionally driven instrumental passages.

Ranging from mathcore to jazz fusion, to ethereal post-rock, often in the same song, the four-piece weaves together a diverse array of musical influences that subverts the expectations of the listener.

With a combination of technical prowess, dance-friendly grooves, and an intense stage presence, FALL OF THE ALBATROSS presents a live show like no other.

With the arrival of 'Rite', the band's second full length album, FALL OF THE ALBATROSS continues to push the boundaries of progressive music while simultaneously creating an unforgettable listen for those less familiar with the sub-genre.

The band plans to bring the magic of 'Rite' to live audiences around the country this summer. The album release show will be August 18th at Purgatory in Brooklyn, NY.