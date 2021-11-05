NYC Band Delsonido Releases New 'Bloom' EP

New York-based tropical/electronic outfit Delsonido has released a brand new EP titled, BLOOM.

The new project is released via Miami-based record label Mishu Records and features new single, "Déjalo."

Titled after the band's late trombone player Jason Bloom, the BLOOM EP was born out of the depths of the global pandemic and boasts a collection of tracks whose themes channel a brave move towards a brighter future. On the EP, Delsonido notes, "After the chaotic 2020, we let the music guide us to the light again and be reborn like flowers after the winter."

Describing focus single, "Déjalo," the Delsonido calls it: "A legacy from the music to tell us to feel it."

Delsonido was developed by meshing vallenato, cumbia and Latin sounds with elements of electronic music. A multicultural band that brings a fully saturated sound to the global music scene, they build from a laid back, anchored energy into party-inducing dance jams that navigate through a global spectrum of music with seamless intensity.

The band pride themselves on their energetic live performances. The real-time collaboration of each musician fuses into a next level sound that inspires a free-spirited explosion of energy that you have to see to believe.

After a catalog of previous releases including Pleasure, Treasure, and Digital Root, as well as recent singles such as "Te Vas" and "Color," Delsonido is back and in top form.

Listen to the new EP here: