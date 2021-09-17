Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NY-based Hip Hop Artist Dylan Owen Releases 'Young Skins'

But in "Young Skins", Dylan reflects on everything he's worked through, feeling proud and accomplished for where he is at today.

NY-based Hip Hop Artist Dylan Owen Releases 'Young Skins'

NY-based hip hop artist Dylan Owen has officially released his new single "Young Skins" to all streaming platforms. The animated hit encourages fans to enjoy the journey; in a world obsessed with the destination, it can be hard to remain patient and confident in your own path.

But in "Young Skins", Dylan reflects on everything he's worked through, feeling proud and accomplished for where he is at today. Having built a close-knit community of fans, Dylan is certainly doing something right...so perhaps we should listen to his advice.

Listen to "Young Skins" on Spotify HERE.



