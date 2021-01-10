NJ Releases New Single 'Mango'

NJ (Nicole Jacobs) is an indie-pop artist from Atlanta, GA. As a teen growing up in Ohio, NJ began to hone into her craft and pursue her music career full time. Through her music, NJ is passionate about spreading the message about female empowerment. Since releasing her debut track "POV" in 2019, she has amassed over 60k+ streams on single "Hypnotized" with zero promotion or press.

Nicole is inspired by female empowerment as it is so important to her; she wants everyone to feel empowered listening to this song and the rest of her music. With the clever title, "Mango" is about letting the man go and giving yourself a fresh start after a breakup.

"Mango" is the debut single off her unreleased EP coming soon.

Listen to MANGO here.