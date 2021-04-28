NIVA and JÃ¤germeister Launch 2nd Wave of Partnership

Today, JÃ¤germeister and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) launch 'Our Stages, Our Stories', the second wave of their partnership focused on preserving independent live music venues across the United States.

The partnership kicked off in December 2020 with a $1 million donation from JÃ¤germeister to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund (ERF) and a commitment from both organizations to work together through 2021 to raise awareness and provide support both for the ERF and the nightlife community.

As part of JÃ¤germeister's global Save the Night initiative, 'Our Stages, Our Stories' spotlights industry staff - the bartenders, audio engineers, door staff, ticket-takers, the DJs, and more - as they contemplate one year away from nightlife and the possibility of its return. The collection of vignettes highlights independent venues and members of their staff in seven markets across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Detroit, New York, New Orleans, Austin, Chicago, and Atlanta.

The campaign focuses on what nightlife workers miss about live shows - from the roar of the crowd to the art that's been lost along the way; each of their stories is as unique and personal as the community they are from.

Watch the 'Our Stages, Our Stories' :30 second launch clip below, and follow @JÃ¤germeisterUSA for additional stories over the coming months.

In addition to the stories from these markets, artists from across the U.S. have signed on to help spread the message including legendary rapper Kurtis Blow, iconic superstar Big Freedia, R&B chart topper Dani Leigh, Grammy nominated producer duo Take A Daytrip, international heavyweight Lolo ZouaÃ¯, actor and comedian extraordinaire Flula Borg, rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Kota the Friend and comedian, and "Orange Is the New Black" star Lea DeLaria. These artists will be sharing their favorite memories from live shows in independent venues while helping to amplify awareness through their social channels. A series of virtual fan events will also be announced at a later date.

"We're grateful to JÃ¤germeister for their continued attention and support for independent venues. This campaign highlights the workers that make up the heart and soul of our industry. It is more important than ever that they have an opportunity to tell their stories," says Stephen Sternschein, founding board member and treasurer of NIVA and managing partner of Heard Presents in Austin.

"JÃ¤germeister is built on the shoulders of the live music business and its unsung heroes- the bartenders, sound engineers, artists, bouncers, and staff that bring these venues to life. As independent venues and their staff begin to look towards the future, it's more imperative than ever that we continue to support the return of nightlife though our global #savethenight initiative. Through our ongoing partnership with NIVA, we are telling the stories of these independent venues and their staff. Local stages are where the culture of the community lives and their emptiness has left a hole we've felt throughout this pandemic. But they will be back. We're making sure." - Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer at Mast - JÃ¤germeister US