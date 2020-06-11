NEEDTOBREATHE Releases New Song 'Survival'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have released 'Survival' (feat. Drew & Ellie Holcomb), the third track off their forthcoming album, Out of Body. Additionally, the band have announced the album will arrive on August 28th via Elektra Records/Centricity Music. Out of Body is available for pre-order and pre-save starting today HERE.

Listen to the single below!



Fans who pre-order the album will receive immediate downloads of 'Survival', as well as previously released tracks 'Hang On' and 'Seasons'.



"We met Drew & Ellie years ago backstage at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado. We fell in love with them... and to date they have toured with us more than any other band," the band shared. "They have worked longer and harder than any other artist out there, and will be the first to admit that they nearly gave up a number of times. If there was ever a song to collaborate with them on, it'd be 'Survival'.'"



On Out of Body, the platinum-certified trio-Bear Rinehart [vocals, guitar], Seth Bolt [bass, vocals], and Josh Lovelace [keys, vocals]-examine life, family, and friends through a youthful prism. The guys take stock of not only two decades as a band, but also first-time fatherhood and the future over a rich soundtrack of soulful rock with stadium-size scope and poetic intimacy.



After spending a week at a beach house in Charleston to gather thoughts and ideas, the trio headed to Nashville, to record alongside producers Cason Cooley and Jeremy Lutito. As they cultivated a team atmosphere, the songs organically came to life.



Out of Body was introduced in April with the release of the anthemic lead single 'Hang On' and ballad 'Seasons'. American Songwriter claimed, "'Hang On' could easily be the next summertime sing-along," and E! News praised the track as "The sort of anthem we all need right about now." 'Hang On' has already soundtracked the US ad campaign for the PGA Tour's Impact Initiative and been featured in the season finale of American Idol.



Out of Body follows 2016's H A R N*E*R*D L O V E, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top Current Album Sales Chart, and featured the gold-certified title track 'Hard Love'.



Out of Body Track Listing

1. Mercy's Shore

2. Alive

3. Hang On

4. Survival (feat. Drew & Ellie Holcomb)

5. Child Again

6. Out Of Body

7. Who Am I

8. Banks

9. Riding High

10. Bottom of a Heartbreak

11. Seasons

