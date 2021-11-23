NEEDTOBREATHE: INTO THE MYSTERY Film Now Available On-Demand

Following its debut in movie theaters nationwide earlier this month, "NEEDTOBREATHE: Into The Mystery" is available on demand (including iTunes / Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video) starting today via Greenwich Entertainment. The intimate documentary chronicles the recording of GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE's latest album, while quarantined in a historic house-turned-recording studio in remote Tennessee in fall of 2020. Watch the film here.

NEEDTOBREATHE: Into The Mystery was directed by Chris Phelps, and produced in partnership with Elektra Records and Foundations Music. In addition to the band's Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar), Seth Bolt (bass, vocals), Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals), Randall Harris (drums), and Tyler Burkum (guitar), the film features Jon Foreman of Switchfoot, Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen, and more. Watch the film's trailer below!

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and without telling a soul, the band decamped to a historic house-turned-recording studio in remote Tennessee to work on new music. Over three weeks, they resided under one roof and handcrafted an album reflective of the turbulent moment that may contain the most important music of the band's storied career. NEEDTOBREATHE: INTO THE MYSTERY offers a rare look at the collaboration of artists at the height of their creative powers who are struggling with the same fear and isolation that has affected everyone the last 20 months.

"We're big fans of music documentaries where you get to actually watch the artist creating in the space where the record is made," said NEEDTOBREATHE. "Getting to see an idea stretch and grow into a finished song is really inspiring, but we've never really let our fans see behind the curtain. Now people will get to pull up a chair and become a part of the process as we create our eighth studio album in an old house in the hills of Tennessee."

NEEDTOBREATHE's latest studio album Into The Mystery is available physically and digitally now via Elektra Records HERE. The album was released in July, and debuted in the Top 10 across three Billboard charts. The critically acclaimed collection has received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, People, American Songwriter, and more. NEEDTOBREATHE just wrapped a 38 city tour in support of the album, which included their fifth consecutive sold out show at Denver, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and first-ever headline performance at Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena.

Watch the trailer here: