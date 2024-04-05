NEEDTOBREATHE Announces New Summer Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to bring their live show to arenas coast to coast this summer and have added a dozen new dates to their tour roster today. NEEDTOBREATHE will be on the road the majority of this year—including appearances at summer festivals like Canada’s Boots and Hearts, Minneapolis' Basilica Block Party, and Pilgrimage Music Festival just outside of Nashville. The rock outfit will also play the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre on May 19–and while the show is sold out, fans can sing along via VEEPS livestream by purchasing ticketsHERE.



NEEDTOBREATHE is set to perform with Keith Urban, Lindsay Ell, Yola, Brett Young; Abraham Alexander and Kashus Culpepper will support newly announced summer dates. Following the first leg that took the band across the globe last fall, the CAVES World Tour will resume on April 25 in Charlotte, NC and will feature alternative rock band Judah & The Lion.



Tickets for all newly announced shows will be available starting next Friday, April 12, at 10am local time; fans pre-sale begins next Tuesday, April 9 at 10am local and Spotify pre-sale will kick off on Wednesday, April 10 at 10am local. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.needtobreathe.com/.



Known for their distinctive blend of modern rock, soulful melodies, and undeniable mainstream appeal, NEEDTOBREATHE has built a “massive live following” (Rolling Stone) in their illustrious two-decade career. Today, the band is in Austin, TX for a special taping of "CMT Crossroads,” where they will team up with country hitmaker Jordan Davis to talk more about their respective careers at University of Texas Austin's UT Tower. On Sunday, fans can tune in to watch NEEDTOBREATHE and Davis perform live at the CMT Awards; the show will air from 8-11pm Eastern on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Catch NEEDTOBREATHE On Tour:

6/27 – Sioux City, IA – Battery Park ~

6/28 – Columbia, MO – 9th Street Summerfest ~

6/29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

7/19 – Beech Mountain, NC – Beech Mountain Resort Concert Series #

7/20 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater =

7/21 – Goshen, IN – Elkhart County 4H Fair

7/24 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus ~

7/25 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Hall ~

7/26 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre ~

8/2 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre =

8/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Basilica Block Party

8/4 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center =

8/8 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent ~

8/9 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Resort & Casino ~

8/10 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Music Festival

8/12 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair +

8/23 – Highland, CA – Yaamava' Theater

8/26 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

8/30 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater =

9/1 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium =

9/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

9/12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (SOLD-OUT)

9/13 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

9/14 – Cologne, Germany – Die Kantine

9/17 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2

9/18 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2

9/20 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

9/22 – Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanizers

9/23 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

9/29 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

10/5 – Ocean City, MD – Country Calling



New Dates Bolded

^ with Keith Urban and Lindsay Ell

# with Yola

+ with Brett Young

~ Abraham Alexander

= Kashus Culpepper