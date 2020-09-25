NEA Releases New Single 'Diablo'

With Latin star Nio Garcia.

Nea has released new single Diablo, which features Puerto Rican star Nio Garcia, whose joint debut album Now Or Never, together with frequent Ozuna and Nicky Jam collaborator Casper Magico, has amassed 1.2 billion streams. Diablo is produced by Decco (Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez).

Nea's first year as a solo artist is marked by a few incredible achievements; #1 on Airplay Charts in 7 countries, Top 50 on Spotify in 19 countries, Top 3 on Shazam in 12 counties and a combined total of more than 260 million streams on streaming services. The single is now certified Platinum or Double Platinum in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland as well as Gold in Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands

In the spring of 2020, Nea also released the singles Dedicate and TG4M (Studio It's Hits Spotify), which is a cover of Zara Larsson's single with the same name that Nea originally co-wrote. With her Some Say EP that shortly followed, Nea released her first collection of her own songs, including the lead single Drunk Enough To, written in Los Angeles together with Joe Janiak (Elle Goulding, Tove Lo, Britney Spears).

As a songwriter, Nea has contributed in shaping Swedish pop history over the past 5 years, credited to hits which have accumulated more than 1 billion streams to date. She has written songs for artists like Zara Larsson (Lush Life, Don't Worry Bout Me & TG4M), Tove Styrke, Tinie Tempah, ALMA and Axwell to name a few. For this she received her first Swedish Grammis nomination earlier this year in the prestigious category of 'Composer of the Year'.

This year Nea is nominated at Reeperbahn hosted Music Moves Europe Talent Award, which previous winners includes Dua Lipa, Meduza and Rosalía to name a few.

