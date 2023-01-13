Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NANNA Releases Her Debut Single 'Godzilla'

NANNA Releases Her Debut Single 'Godzilla'

“Godzilla” was written and produced by Nanna.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Nanna officially announces today the release of her debut single, "Godzilla," out now via Republic Records. Best known for her success as a writer, producer, vocalist, and guitarist in the chart-topping band Of Monsters and Men, she is embarking on a new path with her solo project.

"Godzilla" was written and produced by Nanna in her small cabin outside of her hometown of Reykjavík, Iceland, where she reveled in stillness in the midst of a liminal time in her life. Having spent 12 years working exclusively with her bandmates, she toured the globe and topped the charts in multiple countries with certified-platinum releases. In addition to her work in OMAM, Nanna began crafting a personal work of her own. This project signifies a new artistic perspective and an exciting new beginning for the acclaimed songwriter.

In recording "Godzilla" Nanna enlisted the help of her close friends Bjarni Þór Jensson (engineer, musician, additional production) and Ragnar Þórhallsson (musician). Setting up a makeshift studio in the cabin, the aim was to capture a feeling of intimacy and warmth while striving to avoid getting lost in the idea of perfection.

"Godzilla" is a result of a quiet period of introspection, blossoming creativity and change. Nanna's soaring vocals unravel a story of feeling isolated in the everyday, and of relationships that persist through the navigation of change: "It captures a very specific time in my life when I felt quite disoriented and didn't have a clear path in my direction," expressed Nanna. "Like a snowstorm it felt chaotic and calm at the same time."

"It started out with a guitar pick that I would play over and over again in the long nights of winter," Nanna continued. "The concept of the song was inspired by the early Godzilla classics. I somehow resonated and felt empathetic with this big monstrous thing on the screen. I felt that Godzilla, while being so destructive, ultimately means well and simply wants to exist but finds itself in a world in which it doesn't belong. It's about feeling out of place, like a villain in a story, yet having someone rooting for you when you've made a big mess."

The cinematic video accompanying the track, directed by Thora Hilmarsdottir and filmed in Iceland on a frigid day in August, references the song's lyrics, elegantly capturing the delicate melancholy that is semi-disassociating in public places. As she navigates a supermarket, a rave, a carwash and a cold sunset walk, Nanna's hypnotizing vocals rise above a building beat; the exquisite production lifting the emotional heart of the track with graceful, swooning ease. Wistful, evocative and ultimately romantic, "Godzilla" is a quietly powerful first offering from an already accomplished artist, musician, producer, and songwriter.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Angela Ricciardi



Mokita Shares I Cant Help Myself & Announces New EP Photo
Mokita Shares 'I Can't Help Myself' & Announces New EP
“I Can’t Help Myself” follows Mokita’s previous single “High” released last month. “High” addresses compulsion and could be a journal entry into Mokita’s own expedition of obsession. Mokita’s revitalizing beats and dynamic production offers a fresh take on dealing with this heavy and complicated subject.
Mimi Webb Releases Releases New Single Red Flags Photo
Mimi Webb Releases Releases New Single 'Red Flags'
Mimi’s powerful vocals and lyrics are brought to life in the music video, directed by Drew Kirsch. The song was written by Mimi Webb, Connor McDonough, Toby McDonough, Ryan Daly, Castle, Cirkut, and produced by Connor McDonough, Ryan Daly, and Cirkut. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kurt Elling Announces Covers EP Guilty Pleasures Photo
Kurt Elling Announces Covers EP 'Guilty Pleasures'
Guilty Pleasures will be a 6-track EP featuring guitarist Charlie Hunter and special guest drummer Nate Smith. Bursting with Elling’s trademark charisma, energy and showmanship, Guilty Pleasures features six high-octane covers, including Kurt’s new rendition of “Wrap It Up,” originally recorded by R&B duo Sam & Dave.
Bea Miller Returns With New Single lonely bitch Photo
Bea Miller Returns With New Single 'lonely bitch'
Co-written with Cara Salimando (Allie X, Bülow, Dua Lipa, Hey Violet) and produced by Colin Brittain (Papa Roach, Dashboard Confessional, 5 Seconds of Summer), “lonely bitch” has a late 90’s / early 2000’s alternative rock feel that climbed its way to the top of the charts and into pop culture consciousness.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW TomorrowLea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
January 12, 2023

Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Pamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGPamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
January 12, 2023

“Baywatch” icon and author-actress-model Pamela Anderson reveals details about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages and the infamous sex tape in an exclusive interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Interviewed at her remote home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with Axelrod for an exclusive interview. Watch a video!
ZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival FlimZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival Flim
January 12, 2023

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”). It follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
January 12, 2023

Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
January 12, 2023

Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
share