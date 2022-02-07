Mystic Seers Releases New Single 'Keep It Steady'

Mystic Seers is a pop/rock, avant-garde musical project fronted by the Pittsburgh, PA based producer & multi-instrumentalist Derek White.

Of the just-released new single, White says, ""Keep it Steady" is a song with elements of hypnotic 60's psychedelia, looped bass & free jazz, fueled with a mesmeric gallop of analog drum machines. The song expresses the joys & freedom of rock n' roll."

On "Keep It Steady," Mystic Seers' Derek White shares his appreciation of music with a fusion of sounds that embark on a new terrain of futuristic - rock n' roll & avant-garde-dance music. The song is featured on the debut self-titled album and was written, recorded & produced by Derek White.

White spent over half a decade writing, recording, and meticulously refining the work from various home studios and workspaces in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

An outgrowth of his diverse influences, Mystic Seers sees White's memorable songwriting weaving in and out of a wall of atmospheric psychedelia, with recurring elements of early '70s progressive rock, '60s symphonic pop, and hints of free jazz.

Of the ambitious nature of the project, and attention to detail that is so evident throughout, White says: "I had quite a few of the song ideas written early on, but I really wanted to make an 'album album.' I was determined to get it right and make it cohesive from start to finish, and get it into a form where I personally loved the whole thing and felt like it was something I would be able to stand by forever. That ended up being a hell of a lot more work than I anticipated, but I finally got there, and I'm glad I stayed true to that."

The full-length self-titled debut album is available now on vinyl and will be released as a double LP in April 2022 via Ring Records. The record was recorded & produced by Derek White, co-produced by Adam Fischman, and mastered by Brian Zieske of Off-Axis Mastering & Bob Weston (Nirvana-In Utero) @ Chicago Mastering Service.

Listen to the new single here: