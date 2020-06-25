MyMusicRx And Gibson Offer Hospitalized Kids And Teens Guitar Lessons

Gibson and MyMusicRx--the Children's Cancer Association (CCA)'s flagship program--are bringing the healing power of music to kids and teens facing cancer and other serious illnesses. With one final day to go, the MyMusicRx Gibson Guitar Giveaway has already raised over $35,351.

From now until midnight tomorrow, bid for the chance to win one of six Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars. Each winner will receive interactive guitar lessons through a year-long subscription to the Amped Guitar learning APP and a swag bag of Gibson merch. Proceeds from the guitar giveaway directly support MyMusicRx programs for hospitalized kids and teens with a tailored, one-on-one music experience designed to relieve their stress, anxiety and perception of pain. Donate and win the MyMusicRx Gibson Guitar Giveaway, here: https://joyrx.rallyup.com/gibson.

24 year-old-singer, songwriter and guitar phenomenon, Marcus King has joined in for three performances alongside 18 talented, young Gibson Generation Group (G3) global artists who are providing virtual guitar lessons for hospitalized Children's Cancer Association kids and giving them the chance to learn how to play guitar. Check out the exclusive performances from Marcus King and the Gibson Generation Group lessons which are available 24/7, and for free on MyMusicRx.org. Help bring the healing power of music to kids; watch and share Marcus King's interviews and performances "Where I'm Headed," "The Well" and "How Long" Here and view the full slate of song lessons from the Gibson Generation Group Here.

