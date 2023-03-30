Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
My Morning Jacket to Officially Release Bonnaroo 2004 'Return to Thunderdome' Set

The set will be arriving via ATO Records on Friday, June 9.

Mar. 30, 2023  

My Morning Jacket has announced the third installment in their MMJ LIVE vinyl series, MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome), arriving via ATO Records on Friday, June 9.

Recorded on the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on June 12, 2004, the 12-song collection will be available at all DSPs and as 2xLP 140g Coke bottle clear vinyl (with gatefold jacket and digital download card).

Pre-orders are available now. On March 30th, One Big Family members will get exclusive access to preorder a limited edition digital deluxe of MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004. The offer includes a digital collectible album with cover art and photos, high-quality audio files, and early access to upcoming exclusive content.

MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 captures one of the most iconic sets in both My Morning Jacket and Bonnaroo history, a now-legendary performance that saw ominous dark clouds roll in just as the band took the stage. Though torrential rain quickly followed, the band proceeded to unleash a landmark run through such classics as "Mahgeetah," "Lowdown," "Cobra," and "One Big Holiday," the latter of which premieres today at all DSPs and streaming services.

"It seems like only yesterday we were playing in the hot n sweaty rain-soaked Thunderdome down at the ol roo...but WOW it's been nearly 20 years!" Jim James exclaims. "We are so excited to revisit and share this pivotal moment for the band and beautiful moment in time with the universe with you all again!"

My Morning Jacket recently announced plans for an upcoming US headline tour. The dates begin May 14 at Mobile, AL's Saenger Theatre and then continue through a two-night return to Morrison, CO's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25-26. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/events. Limited VIP packages are available HERE.

My Morning Jacket and the non-profit REVERB are partnering for the third consecutive year to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting REVERB's climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry. For more, please visit reverb.org.

The upcoming tour joins an already busy live schedule for My Morning Jacket that includes headline shows in the UK and Europe, festival appearances at Guadalajara, Mexico's Corona Capital Guadalajara (May 20), Barcelona, Spain's Primavera Sound (June 3), Porto, Portugal's Primavera Sound (June 9), Madrid, Spain's Primavera Sound (June 10), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 17), Scranton, PA's Peach Music Festival (July 1), Floyd, VA's FloydFest (July 30), and a three-night run alongside Fleet Foxes set to visit Berkeley, CA's Greek Theatre (August 18-19) and Los Angeles, CA's historic Hollywood Bowl (August 20).

MY MORNING JACKET - TOUR 2023

MAY

14 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

15 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

19 - Guadalajara, Mexico, Guanamor Studio*

20 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Corona Capital Guadalajara ^

30 - London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum#

31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester#

JUNE

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound ^

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma#

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg#

9 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound ^

10 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound ^

15 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

16 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

20 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

24 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

26 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

JULY

1 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival ^

29 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

30 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest ^

AUGUST

15 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

18 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †

19 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl †

22 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

23 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

^ Festival Appearance

† w/ Fleet Foxes

# Devon Gilfillian

* Costa de Ámbar



