My Morning Jacket Unveil More Headline Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket is continuing to celebrate the impending arrival of their eagerly awaited new album, is, by unveiling a new slate of US headline dates. The second leg of MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR begins August 5 at Bend, OR’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater and then continues through an August 22 show at Berkeley, CA’s famed Greek Theatre.

The tour will resume October 8 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem and then travel through a two-night stand at Atlanta, GA’s historic Fox Theatre on October 31 and November 1. Highlights of the newly announced dates include a two-night return to Morrison, CO’s world renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 15-16), a two-night stand at Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (October 10-11), and three-night runs at Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Paramount (October 16-18) and Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (October 24-26). Special guests will be announced soon.

A ticket request period for MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR is now underway exclusively to members of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Family “Family Pass” program and will continue through Sunday, March 2 at 10:00 pm (ET). Standard and VIP ticket requests will then be processed for “Family Pass” holders on Monday, March 3-Tuesday, March 4. Presales will then be available to all remaining members of One Big Family beginning on Wednesday, March 5 at 10:00 am (local).

To sign up for One Big Family or to learn more about “Family Pass,” please visit here. Local presales start Thursday, March 6 at 10:00 am (local). Spotify presales follow on Thursday, March 6 at 12:00 noon (local). All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 7 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/tour.

MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR officially gets underway April 1 at Chattanooga, TN’s Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium and then travels into early May. Support comes from Bendigo Fletcher (April 1 and May 2) and Grace Cummings (April 8-21). Highlights include a very special five-night homecoming run at Louisville, KY’s historic Louisville Palace on April 25-27 and 29-30, joined by special guests Lacey Guthrie (April 25), Future Killer (April 26), The Jesse Lees (April 27), 10th Street Dre and Maggie Halfman (April 29), and Bendigo Fletcher (April 30).

Widely regarded among the greatest live acts in music today, My Morning Jacket will further celebrate is with an array of top-billed festival performances, including New Orleans, LA’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (May 4). The band is also currently set for the next edition of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday, a three-night music vacation set for April 3-5 at Miramar Beach, FL’s Seascape Resort. In addition to three unique headline shows from My Morning Jacket, the event will see performances from an all-star lineup that includes Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Devon Gilfillian, Dinosaur Jr., Karina Rykman, S.G. Goodman, and Futurebirds, plus Late Night Campfire Sets by Tyler Ramsey, Maggie Halfman, and Bendigo Fletcher, as well as Late Night Silent Jam Performances by Karina Rykman, Eggy, and Illiterate Light. Tickets are on sale now exclusively here.

My Morning Jacket’s 10th studio album and first full-length new collection in more than three years, is arrives via ATO Records on Friday, March 21. Pre-orders – including limited edition vinyl, CD, and digital download – are available now. Produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winner Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam), the album includes the ravishing lead single, “Time Waited,” which has quickly ascended to the top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart while earning the chart’s “Gains In Weekly Performance” award.

MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR 2025

APRIL

1 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium ^

3-5 – Miramar Beach, FL – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday *

8 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

10 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park #

12 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

13 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall #

15 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre #

17 – Athens, OH – Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium #

18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater #

20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory #

21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater #

25 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace ** (SOLD OUT)

26 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace †† (SOLD OUT)

27 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace ^^ (SOLD OUT)

29 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace ##

30 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace ^

MAY

2 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at The District ^

4 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival *

AUGUST

5 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

6 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater †

8 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater †

9 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau St. Michelle Winery †

13 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater †

15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium †

20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl †

22 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre †

OCTOBER

8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem †

10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met †

11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met †

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway †

14 – Portland, ME – State Theatre †

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount †

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount †

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount †

20 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion †

22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee †

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed †

25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed †

26 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed †

29 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle †

31 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre †

NOVEMBER

1 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre †

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

w/ Special Guests

^ Bendigo Fletcher

# Grace Cummings

** Lacey Guthrie

†† Future Killer

^^ The Jesse Lees

## 10th Street Dre and Maggie Halfman

