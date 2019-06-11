My Morning Jacket To Release Deluxe Edition Of First Album

My Morning Jacket is proud to announce the release of THE TENNESSEE FIRE: DELUXE EDITION, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their now-classic debut album. The newly expanded edition includes all 16 original tracks alongside 16 previously unreleased and unheard, lost songs, demo outtakes, alternate versions, and more. THE TENNESSEE FIRE: DELUXE EDITION arrives via Darla Records on August 2, 2019. You can pre-order the record here.

Furthermore, My Morning Jacket will commemorate the momentous occasion with "My Morning Jacket Presents: A Tennessee Fire 20th Anniversary Celebration," a one-night-only live event set for Friday, August 9 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY where the band will perform the album in its entirety, along with songs from that era. A special pre-sale for all ticket holders for the band's performance at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on August 10 will begin on Thursday, June 13 at 12pm local and ending Sunday, June 16 at 10pm local. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 17 at 12pm local. For complete details on tickets and VIP packages, please visit www.mymorningjacket.com/events.

"Wow. I cannot believe it has now been over 20 years since we recorded THE TENNESSEE FIREon my cousin John's grandparents farm out in Shelbyville, KY in a little studio called "Above the Cadillac," says James. "What a life changing time that was for me -- a cosmic door opening to a new universe, thanks to the generosity of family and the spirits of music and connection, I have been so lucky to encounter. We tried to do as many fed up things as we could that we loved and hoped folks would enjoy. We laughed a lot and we cried some too, ha. We are so grateful and humble that people are still enjoying it so many years later, and we also really love playing these songs live still after all these years, ha ha ha. We offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has listened since the beginning/jumped on along the way, and all the new folks just hearing the music and getting into it. Much has changed and shifted over the years in the world of My Morning Jacket both on earth and in other realms, and I am so grateful to everyone who has ever been involved with the band on any level that helped it grow. I am grateful for the joy and thankful to have learned some things from the pain/disappointments that I hope will help in the future. Love is music, music is god, god is love, and I feel so blessed to be able to share this thing called music with so many wonderful souls both as a musician and as a listener myself. There is so much wonderful music out there. Peace and love."

$1 from every ticket purchased for the band's summer tour dates will benefit My Morning Jacket's Waterfall Project, with beneficiaries including Access Reproductive Care-Southeast (ARC), GreenWave, and The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). For complete details, please visit www.mymorningjacket.com/waterfallproject.

Hailed by The New York Times as "the new kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock," My Morning Jacket made a truly epochal debut with THE TENNESSEE FIRE. First released May 25, 1999 on Darla Records independent label, the LP immediately rocketed the Louisville, KY-based band to the forefront of American music. "My Morning Jacket arrived almost fully-formed," wrote Stereogum in 2018. "On THE TENNESSEE FIRE, a lot of their core elements were already in place. There were big, keening melodies that sounded like the wind rushing through the trees of a Southern forest, there were chiming guitars, and they were already taking their foundational DNA of folk and classic rock and mutating it. The band covered a lot of ground on their debut, from the shadowy anthem 'The Bear,' the swaggering and sinister beer-rock of 'It's About Twilight Now,' to the yearning 'Evelyn Is Not Real,' and the mournful closer 'I Think I'm Going To Hell."' Thanks to the homemade production, all of this comes together in a bleary, nocturnal document that sounds like MMJ telling ghost stories about some dark, mysterious thing they discovered out in the countryside... All these years later, it sounds like a perfect curtain rise on MMJ's career."

In addition to the My Morning Jacket summer dates, Jim James has announced plans for a busy summer on the road, including the "Jim James + Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer 2019 Tour," a co-headline run beginning June 21 at Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater and then continuing into early July. James is also slated for a number of headline shows, a pair of eagerly awaited dates alongside Anderson East - set for Tulsa, OK's Cain Ballroom (June 17) and Kansas City, MO's Crossroads KC (June 18) - as well as full band sets at such U.S. festivals as Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 15), and Quincy, CA's High Sierra Music Festival (July 4-7). For dates and ticket availability, please visit jimjames.com/events.

MMJ guitarist Carl Broemel will be equally busy with his own summer live schedule. Highlights include headline dates and a series of co-headline shows alongside Tyler Ramsey (Band of Horses), beginning in Kansas City, MO and making stops in Denver, Portland, OR and Los Angeles at the Highland Park Ebell. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.carlbroemel.com.

My Morning Jacket: Jim James (vocals, guitar), Tom Blankenship (bass), Patrick Hallahan (drums), Carl Broemel (guitar), and Bo Koster (keyboards).

TRACKLISTING

1. Heartbreakin Man

2. They Ran

3. The Bear

4. Nashville to Kentucky

5. Old Sept. Blues

6. If All Else Fails

7. It's About Twilight Now

8. Evelyn Is Not Real

9. War Begun

10. Picture of You

11. I Will Be There When You Die

12. The Dark

13. By My Car

14. Butch Cassidy

15. I Think I'm Going to Hell

16. Alabama Come Clean

Bonus tracks available on 2xCD (disc 2), LP (disc 3):

1. John Dyes Her Hair Red

2. Flew in on a Dead Horse

3. Yellow and Strobe

4. Lil Billy (Demo)

5. Evelyn is Not Real (First Version)

6. All This Joy Brings Different Feelings

7. Finger on the Frog

8. Gifts

9. Weeks Go by Like Days (Alternate Version)

10. Plasma Ball

11. Breathin' Afterbirth

12. Heartbreakin' Man (First Version)

13. I Think I'm Going to Hell (Two Meter Session)

Bonus tracks available via 2xCD (disc 2), DIG and download coupon with 3xLP:

1. If All Else Fails (First Version)

2. The Bear (First Version)

3. The Bear (Third Version)

MY MORNING JACKET

2019 SUMMER DATES

AUGUST

2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

3 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

10 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium





