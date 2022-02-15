My Morning Jacket Announces US Headline Tour

My Morning Jacket has unveiled plans for an upcoming US headline tour. The dates begin April 19 at Memphis, TN's Orpheum Theatre and then continue through September. Special guests throughout the tour will include Madison Cunningham, Indigo de Souza, and Joy Oladokun.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 16 at 10:00 am (local) and continue through Thursday, February 17 at 10:00 pm (local). VIP packages are available beginning Wednesday, February 16 at 10:00 am (local). Local/venue presales begin Thursday, February 17 at 10:00 am (local) and continue through Thursday, February 17 at 10:00 pm (local).

All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, February 18 at 10:00 am (local), except for the following shows: Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre at 12:00 pm (MT), Dillon, CO's Dillon Amphitheater at 2:00 pm (MT), and Santa Barbara, CA's Santa Barbara Bowl at 9:00 am (PT). For complete details and ticket availability, please see here.

Highlights include a very special pair of shows in Louisville, KY - My Morning Jacket's first hometown live dates in six years. The weekend will feature amazing Louisville musicians and local eateries while also shining a light on non-profits doing incredible work in the Derby City, beginning Friday, June 24 with an intimate concert at Iroquois Amphitheater, with proceeds supporting Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT), a Louisville-based non-profit working to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food, and proper health care; special guests include River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings.

On Saturday, June 25, My Morning Jacket will then headline Louisville's Waterfront Park, with support from Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation. Tickets for June 24 will be available exclusively as an added option bundled with purchase of tickets for Waterfront Park - standalone tickets will not be available.

VIP tickets and exclusive travel packages will be available for both the Louisville weekend as well as an eagerly anticipated two-night return to Morrison, CO's world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 26 and 27). For details and availability, please visit here.

Once again, My Morning Jacket has partnered with PLUS1 with $1 from each ticket supporting non-profits working to secure social justice, ensure mental health care for all, and confront the climate crisis.

Next month will see the eagerly anticipated return of My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday, an all-inclusive concert vacation set for March 2-5 at the Moon Palace Cancún resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. Presented in partnership with CID Presents, the fourth iteration of One Big Holiday will see My Morning Jacket performing three nights at a one-of-a-kind beachfront concert venue specially reimagined for the event.

One Big Holiday will also include performances by some of the band's favorite artists and pals, including Lord Huron, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Sharon Van Etten, Trampled By Turtles, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Steel Pulse, Fruit Bats, Washed Out, Strand of Oaks, and more. A limited range of all-inclusive One Big Holiday packages remain available - for complete information, please visit here.

Tour Dates

MARCH

2 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday

3 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday

4 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday

5 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday

APRIL

19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre *

20 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium *

22 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

23 - N. Charleston, SC - High Water Music Festival ‡

24 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Festival ‡

27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

28 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

MAY

1 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival ‡

JUNE

21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ^

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

24 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater **

25 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Waterfront ***

28 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! ^

JULY

1 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field ^

2 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

AUGUST

11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park †

12 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

14 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater †

16 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl †

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery †

19 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park †

23 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater †

24 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater †

26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

SEPTEMBER

16 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl †

19 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion †

20 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion †

22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit †

23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater †

24 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater †

* w/Special Guest Madison Cunningham

^ w/Special Guest Indigo de Souza

† w/Special Guest Joy Oladokun

** w/Special Guests River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings

*** w/Special Guests Louisville Leopard Percussionists

and Producing a Kind Generation

‡ Festival Performance