Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
My Morning Jacket Announce U.S. Headline Tour

My Morning Jacket Announce U.S. Headline Tour

All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 am (local).

Mar. 15, 2023  

My Morning Jacket have announced plans for an upcoming US headline tour. The dates begin May 14 at Mobile, AL's Saenger Theatre and then continue through a two-night return to Morrison, CO's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25-26.

Members of My Morning Jacket's One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets. Free registration is available now through Monday, March 20 at 9:00 am (ET) exclusively at onebigfamily.mymorningjacket.com. Spotify and local presales begin Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 am (local) and continue through 10:00 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see here.

VIP tickets will also be available. For details and availability, please visit https://mymorningjacket2023vip.wun.io/.

My Morning Jacket and the non-profit REVERB are partnering for the third consecutive year to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting REVERB's climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry. For more, please visit reverb.org.

The upcoming tour joins an already busy live schedule for My Morning Jacket that includes headline shows in the UK and Europe, festival appearances at Guadalajara, Mexico's Corona Capital Guadalajara (May 20), Barcelona, Spain's Primavera Sound (June 3), Porto, Portugal's Primavera Sound (June 9), Madrid, Spain's Primavera Sound (June 10), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 17), Scranton, PA's Peach Music Festival (July 1), Floyd, VA's FloydFest (July 30), and a three-night run alongside Fleet Foxes set to visit Berkeley, CA's Greek Theatre (August 18-19) and Los Angeles, CA's historic Hollywood Bowl (August 20).

MY MORNING JACKET - TOUR 2023

MAY

14 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

15 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

20 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Corona Capital Guadalajara ^

30 - London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum

31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

JUNE

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound ^

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

9 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound ^

10 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound ^

15 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

16 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

20 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

24 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

26 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

JULY

1 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival ^

29 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

30 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest ^

AUGUST

15 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

18 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †

19 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl †

22 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

23 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

^ Festival Appearance

† w/ Fleet Foxes



deathcrash Release New Single And Now I Am Lit Photo
deathcrash Release New Single 'And Now I Am Lit'
deathcrash have shared their last single 'And Now I Am Lit' before the release of new album Less. Recorded at the UK’s most remote studio in the Outer Hebrides, Less follows their critically acclaimed 2022 album, Return with a statement in reduction that turns out to be as powerful and potent as it is tender and introspective.
Abraham Alexander Unveils Blood Under The Bridge From SEA/SONS Photo
Abraham Alexander Unveils 'Blood Under The Bridge' From 'SEA/SONS'
Singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander unveils a new song, “Blood Under The Bridge.” The record features an appearance by Mavis Staples in addition to Gary Clark Jr. Alexander co-produced the record alongside Matt Pence (The Breeders, Yuck, Here We Go Magic) and Brad Cook (Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby, Bon Iver).
ISLAND OF LOVE (Third Man London) Share New Single Fed Rock Photo
ISLAND OF LOVE (Third Man London) Share New Single 'Fed Rock'
While “Grow” / “Blues 2000” featured Karim Newble on lead vocals, “Fed Rock” highlights co-frontman Linus Munch on vox, highlighting the way the band seamlessly shares both songwriting, guitar and vocal duties. The track find the band doubling down on the energy brought by the previous tracks.
Magnolia Park Share New Single Facedown Photo
Magnolia Park Share New Single 'Facedown'
Orlando band Magnolia Park share their new track “Facedown” ahead of ‘Baku’s Revenge Deluxe.’ Extending their debut album released via Epitaph last fall and produced by Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War), the band is adding on four bonus tracks brimming with catchy melodies and massive guitar hooks that keep fans running back for more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic GuitarEpiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar
March 14, 2023

Epiphone is proud to debut a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers.
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of SinglesPieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles
March 14, 2023

Pieta Brown and drummer and producer JT Bates (Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift) have teamed up for a new pair of singles titled “In This World” and “Thing or 2.” The tracks were mixed by Tucker Martine (Madison Cunningham, Calexico, My Morning Jacket) and mastered by Huntley Miller (The Cactus Blossoms, Sylvan Esso, Bon Iver).
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour DatesLove & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
March 14, 2023

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry StewartBMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry Stewart
March 14, 2023

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits.
Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'
March 14, 2023

The pulsating, high-energy track continues to display Akini’s unique brand of pop, which led to GQ listing the disrupter among their “Most Exciting Musicians of 2021.”  Boasting elements of electronic, synth-pop, and R&B, “Pump Up,” marks Akini’s first official release of 2023. The new single follows 2022's concept album, Endless Farewell.
share