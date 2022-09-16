Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mura Masa Releases New Album 'demon time'

The new album is out today via Anchor Point Records/Interscope.

Sep. 16, 2022  

demon time, the new album from Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Mura Masa, is out today via Anchor Point Records/Interscope.

The album features previously shared tracks "e-motions" with Erika de Casier, "Blessing Me" with rising Jamaican rapper Skillibeng and Gambian-British breakout star Pa Salieu-which was later remixed by Kali Uchis-"bbycakes" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl-the album's lead single released in February that was featured in The New York Times Playlist and praised by FADER as "undeniable"-and "2gether," with further contributions from Slowthai, Channel Tres, BAYLI, Isabella Lovestory and more.

While making demon time, Mura Masa- the 25-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-only had one question in mind: "What's the most fun thing we can do?" The "we" he is referring to is the extensive roster of friends and collaborators he wrangled for his third album, with Mura Masa acting as the puppet master of sorts, employing his technical mastery to splice the most exciting elements together and hone the album's central theme-pure, unbridled fun.

Rather than continuing to explore his last album's preoccupation with nostalgia and a world of imagined memories, after two years of pandemic blues, Mura Masa opted for a tongue-in-cheek, hedonistic response, creating an album named for those early morning hours at a party where a delivish yet innocent sense of mischief prevails. "It's devil on the shoulder type fun. Not necessarily the most wholesome, but it's a really good time," he says with a wink and a smile.

Mura Masa-the 25-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-has released two critically acclaimed albums, toured the world, and collaborated and shared stages with some of today's most thrilling artists. His self-titled 2017 debut catapulted him into the international spotlight, and his 2020 album R.Y.C. attracted widespread critical acclaim with collaborations from Tirzah, Clairo, slowthai, Georgia and more.

Known for his ground-breaking, boundary-pushing production, Mura Masa won his first Grammy Award in 2019, following two additional nominations for his acclaimed self-titled debut album, making him the first artist in history to be nominated as both a musician and creative director for the same album.

He's nominated for his fourth Grammy this year, up for Best Remixed Recording for his rework of PVA's "Talks." Throughout his career, Mura Masa has toured the world over, headlining shows worldwide and playing sets at Coachella, Primavera Sound and many more.

Listen to the new album here:

