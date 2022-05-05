MuMu Shares 'The Bitch in Me' Single

NYC singer-songwriter MuMu throws shade with her newest release, "The Bitch in Me," a punchy song about clashing personalities and what happens when you give in to your inner bitch. It's a bop with totally relatable, cleverly comedic lyrics. MuMu's storytelling is so on point, we feel like her best-friend across the table exclaiming, "Yaaas girl, spill that tea!"

"The Bitch in Me" was inspired by a real person (who shall remain unnamed) who's world revolves around money and aristocracy. The only thing they're passionate about is securing the best table at the new Michelin five-star restaurant.

MuMu confides, "I feel like a bitch saying all this even now after I've written a song about it. I was raised in a family of six women. Women are my muse. I write and sing for them. I live and love with them. I wanted desperately to love this new neighbor-woman, but she brought out the bitch in me."

She continued, "What I learned in the process of writing this song was that it's ok for me to not like everyone. I don't need to be puking hearts and farting rainbows all day every day wherever I go. I can get angry, I can be resentful, I can write a bitchy song about my bitchy neighbor and hope to goddess she never hears it."

"The Bitch in Me" is a lyrically brazen F.U. that compels us to dance like no one is watching with arms and legs thrashing about as if we're attempting to burst through the hierarchical stigma that's been cast upon us. It's an anthem for the other 99%.

MuMu is a singer/songwriter based in Harlem, New York. Growing up in a house bursting with women (so much so that they nicknamed it 'The Brothel'), she found early guidance in spangled pop stars who made her feel less alone in a home rife with addiction and mental illness.

She began writing songs at age nine but was too shy to perform them. Instead, she whispered them to her goldfish and hid scraps of lyrics in the lining of the couch. Songwriting gave MuMu a sense of agency she severely lacked, even if she wasn't ready to share them.

After studying performing arts in school, MuMu began acting for television, film, and Broadway before deciding that she needed to tell her own stories. In 2018, she began collaborating with music producer and 5x Emmy winner, Jamie Lawrence, who helped craft her 2018 anthem "Free the Nip."

The video for that single has racked up more than a million views on YouTube. MuMu continues working with Lawrence tackling everything from women's sexual satisfaction (in "Ladies First," the sultry titular track from her 2019 EP), to never-ending political bulls (in the rollicking "Battle Cry.") More recently, MuMu combined her passion for songwriting with her admirable acting skills in the groundbreaking musical film Best Summer Ever which received critical acclaim by all major outlets.

Embracing one's body, women's rights, and other themes related to sexuality and gender run throughout MuMu's music, mostly due to her activist godmother who spent her life advocating for children's rights. MuMu discloses, "She gave me this power I wasn't getting anywhere else... (She) taught me the importance of using my voice for change." And use it she does! From abortion rights to hookups, from sparkling highs to soul-wrenching lows, MuMu finds inspiration in all facets of life.

Still, she doesn't just want to challenge people with her music, she wants to inspire, uplift, move. "Women are sometimes confusing, and they're complicated," she says. "My music is a window into that experience. But it's also fun... it's pop. And if the message is too much for someone at that time, hopefully, they can just dance."

Listen to the new single here: