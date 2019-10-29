Ms Nina Shares SCARY MOVIE-inspired Music Video for 'Coqueta'

Ms Nina has had an unstoppable 2019 with the release of her debut mixtape Perreando por Fuera, Llorando por Dentro this summer, a massive sync for her track "Tú Sicaria" in season 2 of the Netflix original series "Elite," and a colossal ongoing international tour across Europe, America, Mexico and more.



Just in time for Halloween, the Spain via Argentina reggaeton/neoperreo queen today shares the hilarious 'Scary Movie'-inspired video for mixtape standout "Coqueta," putting her own signature spin on Carmen Electra's opening scene from the iconic spoof film, among other extremely on-brand surprises - all soundtracked by her underground reggaeton anthem about being a flirt.

Perreando por Fuera, Llorando por Dentro ("Dancing on the Outside, Crying on the Inside"), sees Ms Nina exploring different genres including romantic reggaeton, Dembow, favela funk, and more through a post-internet lens. With collaborations and production by key figures of the scene, Ms Nina flips the script on misogyny and amplifies the the female voice, breaking prejudices and stereotypes with her signature humor, sexuality, personality and overarching message of confidence and self-love.

Watch the new music video for "Coqueta" here:





