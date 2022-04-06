Mother Mother to Join Imagine Dragons on European Stadium Tour

Canadian alt-rock band Mother Mother has been announced as direct support to Imagine Dragons on their upcoming European stadium dates.

The run of dates kick off in Latvia on June 1st, then to Prague with two shows at the Letnany Airport to a combined audience of nearly 150,000 people and will continue across Europe. This tour follows up on a sold out American and European headline tour to start 2022, the latter postponed due to the pandemic. The band re-announced their European headline dates, to take place in November and December of this year, including upgrades to many sold out tour markets.

Mother Mother has enjoyed enormous worldwide success with the release of the Deluxe Edition of INSIDE. Their hugely anticipated single "Hayloft II" reached the Top 10 on Spotify's Global Top Songs Debut chart. Globally, the sequel to the band's breakout hit "Hayloft" has already been streamed more than 31 million times across all DSPS. Combined, tracks from INSIDE have cumulatively eclipsed 75 million streams globally and continue to grow. To date, Mother Mother has totaled over two billion global streams, 3.1 million Shazams and 15 million active monthly listeners.

Yet, fans still can't seem to get enough "Hayloft." Due to demand, Mother Mother has just released acoustic versions of both "Hayloft" tracks as "Hayloft (Burning Barn Acoustic)" and "Hayloft II (Burning Barn Acoustic)" and are available now.

Summer 2022 Tour Dates with Imagine Dragons

June 1 - Riga, Latvia - Mezaparks Green theatre

June 5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport

June 6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport

June 9 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade De Suisse

June 14 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

June 16 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal Open Air

June 18 - Milton-Keynes, UK - Stadium MK

June 23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel Stadion

June 27 - Koengen, Norway - Bergenhus Fortress & Castle

July 05 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne

July 09 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive

July 11 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain Monte De Gozo

July 14 - Moenchengladbach, Germany Sparkassen Park -

Mother Mother Headline Dates

* Indicates New show

+ indicates Upgraded venue

Nov 15 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

Nov 17 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

Nov 18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy *

Nov 20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town +

Nov 21 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov 22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester *

Nov 24 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

Nov 26 - Paris, France - FVTVR +

Nov 27 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

Nov 28 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

Nov 30 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz +

Dec 01 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera +

Dec 04 - Brussels, Belgium - Grand Salon +

Dec 05 - Munich, Germany - Freiheizhalle

Dec 07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso +

Dec 08 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

Dec 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA Small Hall

Dec 11 - Olso, Norway - Vulkan +

Dec 12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan +

Dec 14 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia