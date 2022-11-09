Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mothé shares 'photobooth' (John "J-C" Carr & Bill Coleman 808 BEACH Mix)

The video for 'photobooth' was directed by Derek Rathbun. 

Nov. 09, 2022  
Mothé (she/they) released their single "photobooth" this past September, and now it's seeing a reboot courtesy of 808 BEACH. The Brooklyn and UK based duo has worked on remixes for the likes of Sia and Billy Porter amongst others. photobooth (John "J-C" Carr & Bill Coleman 808 BEACH Mix) is out now via Slowlab Records and available at all digital retailers.

Said Mothé, "I spend a lot of time in queer clubs and dancing is a huge part of my life, so it's very exciting to share that part of myself in a small way through the 'photobooth' remix. Dance music is my secret biggest influence, I hope that it reaches long-time partiers and people who are just beginning to feel open to expressing themselves through partying. It's a lovely world out there and I think this remix makes the whole project a bit more inclusive"

Mothé will embark on a co-headline tour with Chloe Lilac. "Big Night Out" tour is kicking off in Santa Ana, CA. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets, www.motheworld.com.

Over the past two years, the output of Mothé, the dynamic indie-pop project conceived of by Spencer Fort, has been nothing short of prolific. After calling it a day with previous band Moth Wings and relocating to Los Angeles in 2019 from the Texas metropolis of Houston, Fort (she/they) had a career-changing collision with with former A Silent Film frontman Robert Stevenson while the two were writing and producing for other artists out of LA's famed Revolver Recordings, the studio owned by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz).

The first Mothé release, the six-track EP Cindi, arrived via singer-songwriter Fort's own label, Slowlab Records, during the world's collective shutdown in 2020. Here, the multi-instrumentalist pulled from varied rich personal experiences such as cutting their teeth while playing guitar in punk bands at Texas house parties and immersing themselves fully in the magical, rite-of-passage world of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at an impressionable age. A string of brilliant, pulsating synth-rock singles like "Debt Collector" and "Dancing On An Empty Floor" followed, culminating in I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore, Mothé's 2022 debut LP, and their first tour, opening for The Wrecks.

But despite only recently releasing the album, Fort is finding that their role as a storyteller is quickly expanding. "photobooth," a new, euphoric slab of power-pop, marks just one of several further Mothé releases that can be expected in the coming months. "I think one of my purposes in life is to draw conclusions," Fort points out, regarding their penchant for frequently offering up material with introspective lyrics. "I just feel like I'm always trying to answer the question 'Why?' really desperately."

