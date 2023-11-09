Morgan Myles & Sam Morrow Release 'Christmas Just Us Two'

Listen wherever you stream music and let it get you in the spirit!

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Morgan Myles & Sam Morrow Release 'Christmas Just Us Two'

KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records is proud to pair two vocal powerhouses for a brand new, original Christmas tune, “Christmas Just Us Two” by label-mates Morgan Myles and Sam Morrow, available on all streaming services today.

Following a series of successful singles, including the hits “Vertigo” and “Two Words One Finger,” Myles glides into the holiday season joining forces with fellow road warrior Sam Morrow. Morrow’s unique blend of blues-infused, country funk-driven, guitar-centric American Rock perfectly complements the Nashville powerhouse’s five-octave vocal range.

Myles effortlessly navigates between sultry-sweet harmonies with the untamed Janis Joplin-esque cold steel and raspy fervor. The result? A harmonious, captivating collaboration that sets the stage for the upcoming holiday season—a fun freewheeling addition to any rockin’ Christmas playlist.

With the first few notes of a soaring B3 organ, this original Christmas tune kicks into gear right from the get-go as an Americana-country rocker with cozy Christmas chords. Morrow and Myles split the verses, trading vocal licks and images of an idyllic Christmas scene, two lovers alone with each other who need nothing more. Duetting in dueling bluesy harmony, the song builds until the final chorus when these two remarkable vocalists let loose over gospel organ and guitars.

Myles, who penned the tune, explained the inspiration behind the original song. “’Christmas Just Us Two’ was written to be a classic-sounding holiday song about enjoying the season with that one person you love. My sister and her fiancé live in LA and the rest of the family live in Indiana and Tennessee, so there’s been some holidays when they weren’t able to come home. However, they made the best of not being with family with just the two of them. So, this song is for those couples that sometimes have to spend Christmas, just us two.”

Morrow recalls, “Morgan came in with an awesome Christmas song and I instantly knew I wanted to channel Leon Russell’s funky flavor throughout the song. Just envisioning large melodies and of course had to give him a nod with the artwork.”

Myles made her Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year after signing with KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records. She has been featured in People Magazine, Billboard, and American Songwriter.  As Rolling Stone declared, Myles is “armed with wordplay, wit, and a voice that shines with raw might in its upper register….The woman has got some serious pipes.” 

Morrow recently released the first single, “Searching for Paradise,” from his forthcoming Copaco/Blue Élan Records album, due out next spring.

His most recent albums, Concrete & Mud and Gettin' By On Gettin' Down, were championed by such esteemed outlets as NPR and Rolling Stone, with NPR’s World Café saying, “Sam continues to expand his country rock sound with a heavy emphasis on the groove. The songs are filled with personality and showcase Morrow as an authentic soul in a city that is sometimes known for being skin deep.”

“Christmas Just Us Two” is out November 9th via KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records. Listen wherever you stream music and let it get you in the spirit!





RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Newvelle Records Unveils New Ron Horton Release Honoring Andrew Hill Photo
Newvelle Records Unveils New Ron Horton Release Honoring Andrew Hill

Newvelle Records announced the release date of A Prayer For Andrew, from trumpet and flugelhorn master Ron Horton. The two-disc vinyl release, ALSO AVAILABLE DIGITALLY and preserved on the highest quality 180-gram vinyl, honors the music of Andrew Hill.  Featuring powerful interpretations of Hill's arrangements.

2
Letters Sent Home Release Alternate Version Of Request Denied Photo
Letters Sent Home Release Alternate Version Of 'Request Denied'

Letters Sent Home release alternate version of 'Request Denied' - Letters Sent Home has released an alternate version of their song 'Request Denied' via SharpTone Records. Check out the new version now!

3
Alexmaax (MS MR) Releases Openended Single Photo
Alexmaax (MS MR) Releases 'Openended' Single

alexmaax (MS MR) has released their new single 'Openended.' Check out the latest music from this talented artist. As a producer and songwriter, Hershenow has created songs with forward-thinking pop and alternative artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Miya Folick, Messer, Ella Vos, Alaska Reid, Francisca Valenzuela, Ryn Weaver and many more.

4
SHEER MAG Announce New Album Playing Favorites Photo
SHEER MAG Announce New Album 'Playing Favorites'

On Playing Favorites, Sheer Mag’s third full-length and first with Third Man Records, the band capitalize on a decade’s worth of devotion to their own collective spirit—a spirit refined in both the sweaty trenches of punk warehouses and the larger-than-life glamour of concert halls—emerging with a dense work of gripping emotions.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Stephen Sondheim Wouldn't Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in a GYPSY MovieStephen Sondheim Wouldn't Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in a GYPSY Movie
Alaska Thunderf*ck's 2016 'Poundcake' Album to Be Issued on Vinyl for Very First TimeAlaska Thunderf*ck's 2016 'Poundcake' Album to Be Issued on Vinyl for Very First Time
The Blips Share New 'Good Lookin' Liars' SingleThe Blips Share New 'Good Lookin' Liars' Single
DATELINE Investigates the Gilgo Beach Murders on NBC This FridayDATELINE Investigates the Gilgo Beach Murders on NBC This Friday

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG