Morgan Myles & Sam Morrow Release 'Christmas Just Us Two'

KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records is proud to pair two vocal powerhouses for a brand new, original Christmas tune, “Christmas Just Us Two” by label-mates Morgan Myles and Sam Morrow, available on all streaming services today.

Following a series of successful singles, including the hits “Vertigo” and “Two Words One Finger,” Myles glides into the holiday season joining forces with fellow road warrior Sam Morrow. Morrow’s unique blend of blues-infused, country funk-driven, guitar-centric American Rock perfectly complements the Nashville powerhouse’s five-octave vocal range.

Myles effortlessly navigates between sultry-sweet harmonies with the untamed Janis Joplin-esque cold steel and raspy fervor. The result? A harmonious, captivating collaboration that sets the stage for the upcoming holiday season—a fun freewheeling addition to any rockin’ Christmas playlist.

With the first few notes of a soaring B3 organ, this original Christmas tune kicks into gear right from the get-go as an Americana-country rocker with cozy Christmas chords. Morrow and Myles split the verses, trading vocal licks and images of an idyllic Christmas scene, two lovers alone with each other who need nothing more. Duetting in dueling bluesy harmony, the song builds until the final chorus when these two remarkable vocalists let loose over gospel organ and guitars.

Myles, who penned the tune, explained the inspiration behind the original song. “’Christmas Just Us Two’ was written to be a classic-sounding holiday song about enjoying the season with that one person you love. My sister and her fiancé live in LA and the rest of the family live in Indiana and Tennessee, so there’s been some holidays when they weren’t able to come home. However, they made the best of not being with family with just the two of them. So, this song is for those couples that sometimes have to spend Christmas, just us two.”

Morrow recalls, “Morgan came in with an awesome Christmas song and I instantly knew I wanted to channel Leon Russell’s funky flavor throughout the song. Just envisioning large melodies and of course had to give him a nod with the artwork.”

Myles made her Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year after signing with KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records. She has been featured in People Magazine, Billboard, and American Songwriter. As Rolling Stone declared, Myles is “armed with wordplay, wit, and a voice that shines with raw might in its upper register….The woman has got some serious pipes.”

Morrow recently released the first single, “Searching for Paradise,” from his forthcoming Copaco/Blue Élan Records album, due out next spring.

His most recent albums, Concrete & Mud and Gettin' By On Gettin' Down, were championed by such esteemed outlets as NPR and Rolling Stone, with NPR’s World Café saying, “Sam continues to expand his country rock sound with a heavy emphasis on the groove. The songs are filled with personality and showcase Morrow as an authentic soul in a city that is sometimes known for being skin deep.”

“Christmas Just Us Two” is out November 9th via KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records. Listen wherever you stream music and let it get you in the spirit!