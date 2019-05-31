Morcheeba Releases Deluxe Edition Of BLAZE AWAY via Fly Agaric Records
Today, British trip-hop pioneers Morcheeba are releasing a new deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2018 album Blaze Away, featuring remixes courtesy of Folamour, Throwing Snow, Kelpe, FaltyDL, Djrum, Gilligan Moss, Lindstrom & Prins Thomas and more. The release comes alongside a standalone 12-track remix edition of the album available throughout dance music specialist retailers. Morcheeba will also be heading out on their first U.S. tour dates in 5 years this fall with stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Find a full list of tour dates at https://www.morcheeba.uk/tour. Tickets for all dates on sale now.
Listen to Blaze Away Deluxe Edition here!
Morcheeba is Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey. With their roots to the mid '90s UK trip-hop scene, they have gained a big international following touring across the world over the last two decades.
On their latest album Blaze Away, the pair took a free approach to its creation. There was no template for its ten, extraordinary, future-facing songs, no self-imposed limits on style, no themes to be adhered to or rules in place to break.
Having called on various established and up-and-coming producers to reinterpret those tracks, the deluxe edition of Blaze Away shines a stunning new light on an already essential body of work.
Highlights include the deep rumbling electronics on Kelpe's remix of 'Free Of Debris'; the angular percussion and reflective harmonies present in Brecon's take on 'Mezcal Dream'; Throwing Snow's otherworldly deep-bass led version of title track 'Blaze Away' - and Djrum's dynamic re-imagination of 'Find Another Way'.
U.S. HEADLINING DATES
10/7: Boston, MA - The Sinclair (Buy Tickets)
10/8: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl (Buy Tickets)
10/10: Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex (Buy Tickets)
10/11: San Francisco, CA - The Midway (Buy Tickets)
10/13: San Diego, CA - Belly Up (Buy Tickets)
Blaze Away Deluxe Edition - Track Listing
- Never Undo
- Blaze Away
- Love Dub
- It's Summertime
- Sweet L.A.
- Paris sur Mer
- Find Another Way
- Set Your Sails
- Free of Debris
- Mezcal Dream
- Free Of Debris (Kelpe Remix)
- Mezcal Dream (Brecon Remix)
- Find Another Way (Djrum Remix)
- Blaze Away (Throwing Snow Remix)
- Set Your Sails (FaltyDL Remix)
- Never Undo (Yimino Remix)
- Free Of Debris (Folamour Remix)
- Sweet LA (Da Lata Remix)
- Love Dub (Merther Hum Remix)
- Blaze Away (Gilligan Moss Remix)
- It's Summertime (Little Mountain Remix)
- It's Summertime (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix)