Morcheeba Releases Deluxe Edition Of BLAZE AWAY via Fly Agaric Records

Today, British trip-hop pioneers Morcheeba are releasing a new deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2018 album Blaze Away, featuring remixes courtesy of Folamour, Throwing Snow, Kelpe, FaltyDL, Djrum, Gilligan Moss, Lindstrom & Prins Thomas and more. The release comes alongside a standalone 12-track remix edition of the album available throughout dance music specialist retailers. Morcheeba will also be heading out on their first U.S. tour dates in 5 years this fall with stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Find a full list of tour dates at https://www.morcheeba.uk/tour. Tickets for all dates on sale now.

Morcheeba is Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey. With their roots to the mid '90s UK trip-hop scene, they have gained a big international following touring across the world over the last two decades.

On their latest album Blaze Away, the pair took a free approach to its creation. There was no template for its ten, extraordinary, future-facing songs, no self-imposed limits on style, no themes to be adhered to or rules in place to break.

Having called on various established and up-and-coming producers to reinterpret those tracks, the deluxe edition of Blaze Away shines a stunning new light on an already essential body of work.

Highlights include the deep rumbling electronics on Kelpe's remix of 'Free Of Debris'; the angular percussion and reflective harmonies present in Brecon's take on 'Mezcal Dream'; Throwing Snow's otherworldly deep-bass led version of title track 'Blaze Away' - and Djrum's dynamic re-imagination of 'Find Another Way'.

U.S. HEADLINING DATES

10/7: Boston, MA - The Sinclair (Buy Tickets)

10/8: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl (Buy Tickets)

10/10: Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex (Buy Tickets)

10/11: San Francisco, CA - The Midway (Buy Tickets)

10/13: San Diego, CA - Belly Up (Buy Tickets)

Blaze Away Deluxe Edition - Track Listing

Never Undo Blaze Away Love Dub It's Summertime Sweet L.A. Paris sur Mer Find Another Way Set Your Sails Free of Debris Mezcal Dream Free Of Debris (Kelpe Remix) Mezcal Dream (Brecon Remix) Find Another Way (Djrum Remix) Blaze Away (Throwing Snow Remix) Set Your Sails (FaltyDL Remix) Never Undo (Yimino Remix) Free Of Debris (Folamour Remix) Sweet LA (Da Lata Remix) Love Dub (Merther Hum Remix) Blaze Away (Gilligan Moss Remix) It's Summertime (Little Mountain Remix) It's Summertime (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix)





