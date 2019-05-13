Moon Willis Partners With Etta Bond For New Single I LIKE THE WAY

Following an incredible year which saw Moon Willis release tracks on Positiva and RINSE, the North London based Oddchild producer reveals brand new single 'I Like The Way' with Etta Bond.



Moon Willis continues to combine compelling club sounds and captivating melodies with 'I Like The Way', perfectly ready for the dancefloor ahead of the summer. 'I Like The Way' is a mixture of bouncy bass and sweeping house rhythms, making for a pure, feel-good vibe.



Honing his musical skills in various settings, Moon Willis was playing bass in guitar bands at the age of thirteen, which led to working in a studio years later, where he met Gregg Alexander of the New Radicals who would change his perspective on being a professional musician. With a multi-faceted approach to his craft, Moon Willis has accumulated 15 million streams across all platforms for his previous releases.

Accompanying Willis on the track is fellow Oddchild stable mate, the soulful London-based artistEtta Bond, providing her distinctively sultry vocals. 2019 has already proved to be her biggest year yet, after the release of her highly-anticipated debut double-album 'He's Mine/He's Not Mine', which featured collaborations with Kojey Radical, A2, SiR and Shae Universe. The album received a breadth of radio support, with album single 'More Than A Lover' recently being added to the BBC Radio 1Xtra playlist. Additional support has been consistent across the likes of Radio 1, MistaJam, Beats 1, Rinse FM and Capital Xtra.



