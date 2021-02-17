Moon Taxi Releases Official Music Video For Latest Single 'Say'

Today, alt-rockers Moon Taxi have released the official music video from their latest single "Say," from their new album Silver Dream, which was released on January 22, 2021. "Say" impacted radio last week and has quickly become a fan-favorite from the 12-track album.

Originally premiered on MTV, the "Say" music video brings to life the track's uplifting energy as Moon Taxi, dressed as a school's marching band, comes together on a high school football field to perform the song.

"We feel like there is not enough listening going on in the world right now. Our new video for 'Say' celebrates the voices of those on the edges of social standing. You never know what you will find out about another person until you listen. We want this song to inspire others to listen, and in turn find their own voices along the way," said front man Trevor Terndrup.

The track was recently used in a CBS News Image campaign, which originally debuted in a commercial during last week's Super Bowl Sunday - watch that HERE. Earlier this month the band, who have long thrived on the live stage, announced a show at The Caverns in Pelham, TN on March 27, 2021 that quickly sold out.

Watch the video for "Say" here: