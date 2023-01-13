Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Moon Boots Goes Full Speed on 'Ride Away'

Moon Boots Goes Full Speed on 'Ride Away'

The titular single lands on January 13 via independent label Anjunadeep alongside the exciting announcement of a brand new live tour in 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Moon Boots (Pete Dogherty) hits the ground running in 2023 with "Ride Away'", another funk-laden gem from his forthcoming album of the same name. The titular single lands on January 13 via independent label Anjunadeep alongside the exciting announcement of a brand new live tour in 2023.

The single features multifaceted songwriter, producer, and vocalist Steven Klavier. A longtime collaborator, Klavier paired up with Moon Boots on the 2019 single "Tied Up", and 2022's "Come Back Around" with Cherry Glazerr.

On '"Ride Away", the pair present a bouncy slice of synth-pop with cosmic flair themed around an enticing journey of escapism; "Let's take a trip / Forget what we're used to / No hesitating / I'll ride away with you. The world is changing / We're gonna make it through / Full speed baby / I'll ride away with you."

Beaming about the release of the fourth album single, Pete says "many people know Steven as a booker, promoter and all-around key figure in the NYC nightlife world - particularly in the Queer / LGBT scene - but he's also a gifted songwriter, an incredible singer and always a joy to be around. I also just love the message of this song. We were totally on the same page to make something that felt affirming and uplifting but still adventurous."

"Ride Away" follows last year's singles "Take Me To Your Body" with Nic Hanson, "Hot Minute" with Black Gatsby, and "Come Back Around" with indie darling Cherry Glazerr. Effervescent and funky in true Moon Boots style, the singles have seen extensive support with "Come Back Around" named 'Coldest Record' on BBC Radio 1, and pickup from KEXP, Triple J, SiriusXM, Billboard Dance, Brooklyn Vegan, Magnetic Mag, and This Song Is Sick, to name a few.

The album Ride Away follows in the footsteps of Moon Boots's debut First Landing (2017) and sophomore album Bimini Road (2019). With an impressive catalogue atypical of the dance world, Dougherty's third album represents both his tenacity and evolution as a producer and songwriter.

The writing process was met with many difficult but rewarding experiences; creative bursts were balanced with instances of anxiety and self-doubt, yet Dougherty found the music writing process invigorating and cites his wife's continual support and incoming firstborn daughter as encouraging him to move forward. Of course, more time in the studio allowed Dougherty to experiment with new creative processes (and mind-altering methods) over the course of the album's formation:

"Creating my new album Ride Away helped keep me going through unsteady times and joyous times. This album is about love and connection and being there for each other. My intention is for people to feel free when they hear this album, to get recharged, to be stimulated by something they've never heard before."

Featuring a swathe of colourful vocalists including the likes of Cherry Glazerr, Dope Earth Alien, and Nic Hanson, Ride Away celebrates Dougherty's longstanding affinity for collaboration, fun effervescent songwriting, and dance-focused production. Other international artists on the album include French singer Praa and Norwegian band Ora The Molecule, whilst longtime collaborators Ross Clark (St. Lucia) and Steven Klavier feature as writers and instrumentalists on the record, rounding out a global ensemble of incredible talent.

Having accrued well over 100 million streams on Spotify alone, and having been championed by the likes of Annie Mac, Diplo, Danny Howard, and The Blessed Madonna, Moon Boots has established himself as a trailblazer of R&B-infused dance music. Having released on legendary French house label French Express, and remixed the likes of Dua Lipa, Robyn, and Nile Rodgers, Dougherty's production prowess is in high demand, whilst his eclectic DJ sets and live shows (including a full live band) have seen him tour the world, with recent headline shows sold out across North America, London, and Australia.

Listen to the new single here:



JOESEF Releases Debut Album Permanent Damage Photo
JOESEF Releases Debut Album 'Permanent Damage'
Writing songs that are nakedly, wrenchingly honest, but with a sense of humor that “underlines the harsh punchline”, Permanent Damage is a transportive, moving and soulful body of work (i-D), which digs deeper into heartbreak with each listen, and the permanent damage left by lost love.
You Me At Six Share New Single :mydopamine: Photo
You Me At Six Share New Single ':mydopamine:'
Recorded at Black Rock Studios in Santorini with producer Dan Austin, who previously worked with the band on VI and SUCKAPUNCH, Truth Decay is a retrospective album for You Me at Six. Musically, the album is the sound of a band celebrating the scene that they helped to build while at the same time showing where it can go next.
Jessie Murph Shares New Song About You From Mixtape drowning Photo
Jessie Murph Shares New Song 'About You' From Mixtape 'drowning'
Alternative/pop artist Jessie Murph has released new song “About You.' Recorded in her hometown of Hunstville, AL with Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan) and Yakob (6lack, Giveon), the track draws inspiration from Jessie’s personal experience with a toxic relationship, adding to her arsenal of vulnerable yet edgy pop bangers. 
Half Gringa Shares No Kind Of Fire Single from Ancestral Home EP Photo
Half Gringa Shares 'No Kind Of Fire' Single from 'Ancestral Home' EP
Half Gringa's new single 'No Kind Of Fire' is a haunting rumination on family, trauma, and forgiveness. While Half Gringa typically records as a full-band arrangement, Ancestral Home serves as a more intimate, remote collaboration between Olive, co-producer Nicholas Papaleo (Gia Margaret, Campdogzz), and drummer Abby Black (Lala Lala, Date Stuff).

From This Author - Michael Major


BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'
January 13, 2023

Following a flurry of raw and heartfelt offerings these last few months, including “Easy,” “Perfectly Broken,” “Keeps Me Going,” and “Happier,” Liverpool native Michael Nelson, aka BANNERS. returns with his eagerly-awaited new EP I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not, alongside the mesmerizing new single 'In Your Universe.”
Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'
January 13, 2023

Canadian folk-rock quartet Villages have shared their new single “Play the Fiddle All Night,” the next offering from their upcoming album Dark Island, out via Sonic Records. Propelled by masterful rich instrumentation and timeless Celtic music influences, “Play the Fiddle All Night” arrived with a behind-the-scenes music video.
Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+
January 13, 2023

Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman will join the cast of the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state.
ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'
January 13, 2023

Sofa Kings spans seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, and is a progressive step forward from the infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting the pair have swiftly become known for over the last couple of years. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP promises to continue captivating fans with visceral stories atop guitar-fuzzed haze.
Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'
January 13, 2023

The video, directed by James Green, sees a passionate dance from Alex Morton and Hannah Mason, who express the story of two lovers reconnecting through movement after taking it for granted, “I love the connection the dancers have with each other, it feels so real and natural, and the video has the perfect balance of magic and simplicity.
share