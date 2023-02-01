Moon Boots Announces US Tour Dates

Following the release of his new single "Ride Away" featuring Steven Klavier, Moon Boots has announced a new run of live tour dates supporting his upcoming album Ride Away. These live shows represent the first tour since his 2019 Bimini Road international tour, which was regarded as unforgettable by fans of the Brooklynite musician.

Though best known as a DJ and producer, Moon Boots is also a formidably talented keyboardist. Acting as music director and bandleader, Moon Boots rearranges and recontextualizes his catalog for an explosive live experience. These shows will be can't-miss events for fans and lovers of live electronic music.

Speaking about getting back out on the road, Moon Boots said, "As much as I love DJing, there is nothing like putting on a live show. This is a difficult environment for live touring if you aren't an arena-level artist, but I'm doing this for the love of music and to create a memorable experience for fans. It's also an exciting opportunity to present songs from my upcoming album Ride Away - and older songs too - to a live audience, so they can see the musicianship and passion that goes into my work."

The shows will feature performances from Moon Boots along with band members Ross Clark and Dustin Kaufman (St. Lucia) and a number of guest vocalists from his eclectic crew of collaborators.

His recently released single "Ride Away" - another funk-laden gem from his forthcoming album of the same name - features longtime collaborator songwriter, producer and vocalist Steven Klavier. The fourth single taken from his 10-track project which Moon Boots intends for "people to feel free when they hear this album, to get recharged, to be stimulated by something they've never heard before." Ride Away is due for release via Anjunadeep on March 17th, pre-order it here.

Pre-sales begin on Thursday, February 2nd at 10 AM local time with general tickets on-sale to the public starting Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM local time.

Tour Dates

5/10/2023 - Meow Wolf Denver - Denver, CO

5/12/2023 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

5/13/2023 - Racket - New York, New York

5/19/2023 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

5/20/2023 - The Roxy Theatre - West Hollywood, CA