Montreal Duo Sorry Girls Drop 'Dirty Laundry' Single

"Dirty Laundry" is the new single from Montreal duo Sorry Girls, who will release their debut LP Deborah via Arbutus Records on October 18th. The follow up to first single "One That You Want," "Dirty Laundry" pulls gated reverb and ethereal synths into the present-day, both sonically and thematically. In the band's own words, "'Dirty Laundry' is about tackling the mundane to make way for bigger dreams. How the fog of putting off emotional work or even just day to day tasks can obscure you from your potential. And how easy it is to get stuck there. It's meant as an anthem, a pump-up jam for the anxious-minded."

Following the release of Deborah, Sorry Girls tour North America, including West Coast support dates for Devon Walsh. This will be their first time performing songs from Deborah live. Full dates below.

Sorry Girls is a Montreal based duo consisting of Heather Foster Kirkpatrick and Dylan Konrad Obront. The two met in 2008 while studying at university, making joke songs on Garage Band together over pots of Kraft Dinner on the floor of their friends' apartment. It wasn't until one serendipitous afternoon eight years later that they pooled their combined interest in powerful pop ballads to write "This Game" sparking the inspiration for their debut EP Awesome Secrets, self-released in November 2016. Since then they have become a staple of Montreal's live music scene, embarked on a tour across Canada, performed at SXSW, and released a double-single 7" titled Easier with Arbutus Records. Deborah, the much anticipated follow up to Easier (released Nov 2018), is sure to tickle the fancy of all those who have patiently awaited its arrival.

North American Tour Dates

November 2nd | Montreal, QC | Diving Bell

November 8th | Toronto, ON | Monarch Tavern

November 10th | Detroit, MI | Deluxe Fluxx

November 14th | Seattle, WA | uHeights *

November 16th | Vancouver, BC | Paradise*

November 17th | Portland, OR | Mississippi Studios*

November 20th | Oakland, CA | Starline Social Club*

November 21st | Los Angeles, CA | Sid the Cat Theatre*

November 22nd | Santa Cruz, CA | Crepe Place*

November 29th | Austin, TX | Mohawk

November 30th | McAllen, TX | Semilla

December 4th | Atlanta, GA | Drunken Unicorn﻿

December 6th | New York City, NY | Sunnyvale

* with Devon Welsh





Related Articles View More Music Stories