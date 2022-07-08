Mongolian Rock Sensation THE HU Announce New Album

Breakthrough Mongolian rock act THE HU have announced details of their long-awaited sophomore album RUMBLE OF THUNDER, recorded via Better Noise Music, and released a new single called "Black Thunder" along with an official music video. The band's 12-track second studio album is set for release September 2 and includes "This Is Mongol," their eco-conscious single released in May, that now boasts over a million streams in less than two months.

"Black Thunder" incorporates Mongolian values, telling a powerful story of battle, faith, and death lyrically and visually. The band has been teasing new music from their sophomore album on their headlining Black Thunder Tour, at Coachella, and soon at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival, in Australia and New Zealand, on tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth, and later in Europe and the UK - a full list of dates below.

This new music was recorded in their homeland of Mongolia, after their debut album 'The Gereg' landed at #1 on the World Album and Top New Artist charts in its first week of release. Pre-order RUMBLE OF THUNDER HERE. See below for a full tracklist. To stream and watch the striking video for "Black Thunder." Fans can purchase tickets to watch THE HU on tour HERE.

Vocalist GALA shared, "'Black Thunder' is the crown jewel of our second album. The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals. Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside. We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video." Speaking on their next studio album, he continued, "Our second album will include 'Black Thunder,' along with many new songs. We can't wait for you to listen and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

THE HU's last official video was set in the Mojave Desert and highlighted their unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. The video for "Black Thunder" also features an epic backdrop, this time in Mongolia. Directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and producer Dashka, the video is action packed, taking the viewers through battle and a funeral procession ritual. Watch the official music video HERE.

Earlier this year, THE HU impressed various media with powerful, energizing performances on their Black Thunder Tour and at Coachella, with SF Gate's Ariana Bindman writing, "The last time I fell in love, it wasn't with a person. It was with a seven-piece Mongolian heavy metal band belting out guttural war cries while playing Motorhead-style riffs with traditional horsehead fiddles, electric guitars and flutes. Behind me, people of all backgrounds bob their heads, raise their fists and scream in harmony. I'm watching THE HU at Coachella, the first music festival I've attended since the world forever changed. And they're f-king epic."

This summer, THE HU will hit stages across North America, as they head out on tour with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From The Gods. The tour starts in Portland, Oregon on August 19, spanning over 30 dates, and closes out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Concertgoers are promised an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

The band has curated five playlists on Spotify, hand-picked by Gala, Enkush, Jaya, and Temka and feature tracks from their previous album and upcoming release.

THE HU Upcoming Tour Dates

Jul 29 - Yuzama, JP - Fuji Rock Festival

Aug 2 - Melbourne, AU - 170 Russell

Aug 3 - Melbourne, AU - 170 Russell

Aug 5 - Brisbane, AU - Eatons Hill Hotel

Aug 6 - Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall

Aug 7 - Sydney, AU - Roundhouse

Aug 11 - Auckland, NZ - Powerstation

Aug 19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

Aug 23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

Aug 24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

Aug 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep 2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sep 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sep 12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep 15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sep 17 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sep 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sep 20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sep 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**

Sep 23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep 24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sep 27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater**

Sep 28 -Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sep 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct 1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Oct 4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Oct 5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Oct 7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Oct 8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct 14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Oct 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

Oct 26 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

Oct 28 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Arenan

Oct 29 - Goteborg, SE - Gothenburg Studios

Oct 31 - Copenhagen, DK - The Grey Hall

Nov 1 - Arhus C, DK - Train

Nov 3 - Berlin, DE - Metropol

Nov 4 - Gdansk, PL - B90 Club

Nov 5 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

Nov 7 - Krakow, PL - Klub STUDIO

Nov 8 - Budapest, HU - Akvarium Klub

Nov 9 - Wien, AT - Gasometer

Nov 11 - Kralovske Vinohrady, CZ - Mala Sportovni Hala

Nov 12 - Zurich, CH - Volkshaus Zurich

Nov 13 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

Nov 15 - Lyon 01, FR - Transbordeur

Nov 17 - Madrid, ES - La Paqui

Nov 18 - Barcelona, ES - La Salamandra

Nov 20 - Ramonville-st-agne, FR - Le Bikini

Nov 21 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Nov 22 - Tilburg, NL - Poppodium

Nov 24 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

Nov 25 - Paris, FR - Casino de Paris

Nov 27 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Nov 28 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Nov 30 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

Dec 1 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Dec 2 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff University Students' Union

Dec 3 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute

Dec 5 - Dublin, IE - 30lympia Theatre

Dec 6 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

Dec 7 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Poetry Club

Dec 9 - London, UK - Roundhouse

**5FDP, THE HU, and Fire From The Gods only