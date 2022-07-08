Mongolian Rock Sensation THE HU Announce New Album
The band’s 12-track second studio album is set for release September 2.
Breakthrough Mongolian rock act THE HU have announced details of their long-awaited sophomore album RUMBLE OF THUNDER, recorded via Better Noise Music, and released a new single called "Black Thunder" along with an official music video. The band's 12-track second studio album is set for release September 2 and includes "This Is Mongol," their eco-conscious single released in May, that now boasts over a million streams in less than two months.
"Black Thunder" incorporates Mongolian values, telling a powerful story of battle, faith, and death lyrically and visually. The band has been teasing new music from their sophomore album on their headlining Black Thunder Tour, at Coachella, and soon at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival, in Australia and New Zealand, on tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth, and later in Europe and the UK - a full list of dates below.
This new music was recorded in their homeland of Mongolia, after their debut album 'The Gereg' landed at #1 on the World Album and Top New Artist charts in its first week of release. Pre-order RUMBLE OF THUNDER HERE. See below for a full tracklist. To stream and watch the striking video for "Black Thunder." Fans can purchase tickets to watch THE HU on tour HERE.
Vocalist GALA shared, "'Black Thunder' is the crown jewel of our second album. The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals. Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside. We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video." Speaking on their next studio album, he continued, "Our second album will include 'Black Thunder,' along with many new songs. We can't wait for you to listen and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it."
THE HU's last official video was set in the Mojave Desert and highlighted their unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. The video for "Black Thunder" also features an epic backdrop, this time in Mongolia. Directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and producer Dashka, the video is action packed, taking the viewers through battle and a funeral procession ritual. Watch the official music video HERE.
Earlier this year, THE HU impressed various media with powerful, energizing performances on their Black Thunder Tour and at Coachella, with SF Gate's Ariana Bindman writing, "The last time I fell in love, it wasn't with a person. It was with a seven-piece Mongolian heavy metal band belting out guttural war cries while playing Motorhead-style riffs with traditional horsehead fiddles, electric guitars and flutes. Behind me, people of all backgrounds bob their heads, raise their fists and scream in harmony. I'm watching THE HU at Coachella, the first music festival I've attended since the world forever changed. And they're f-king epic."
This summer, THE HU will hit stages across North America, as they head out on tour with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From The Gods. The tour starts in Portland, Oregon on August 19, spanning over 30 dates, and closes out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Concertgoers are promised an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music. Tickets are on sale now HERE.
The band has curated five playlists on Spotify, hand-picked by Gala, Enkush, Jaya, and Temka and feature tracks from their previous album and upcoming release.
Listen to the lead single here:
THE HU Upcoming Tour Dates
Jul 29 - Yuzama, JP - Fuji Rock Festival
Aug 2 - Melbourne, AU - 170 Russell
Aug 3 - Melbourne, AU - 170 Russell
Aug 5 - Brisbane, AU - Eatons Hill Hotel
Aug 6 - Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall
Aug 7 - Sydney, AU - Roundhouse
Aug 11 - Auckland, NZ - Powerstation
Aug 19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater
Aug 23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater
Aug 24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater
Aug 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep 1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sep 2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sep 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sep 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sep 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sep 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sep 12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sep 15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sep 17 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sep 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sep 20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sep 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**
Sep 23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sep 24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sep 27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater**
Sep 28 -Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sep 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Oct 1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Oct 4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Oct 5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Oct 7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Oct 8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct 12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Oct 14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Oct 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
Oct 26 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
Oct 28 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset Arenan
Oct 29 - Goteborg, SE - Gothenburg Studios
Oct 31 - Copenhagen, DK - The Grey Hall
Nov 1 - Arhus C, DK - Train
Nov 3 - Berlin, DE - Metropol
Nov 4 - Gdansk, PL - B90 Club
Nov 5 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja
Nov 7 - Krakow, PL - Klub STUDIO
Nov 8 - Budapest, HU - Akvarium Klub
Nov 9 - Wien, AT - Gasometer
Nov 11 - Kralovske Vinohrady, CZ - Mala Sportovni Hala
Nov 12 - Zurich, CH - Volkshaus Zurich
Nov 13 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz
Nov 15 - Lyon 01, FR - Transbordeur
Nov 17 - Madrid, ES - La Paqui
Nov 18 - Barcelona, ES - La Salamandra
Nov 20 - Ramonville-st-agne, FR - Le Bikini
Nov 21 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Nov 22 - Tilburg, NL - Poppodium
Nov 24 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall
Nov 25 - Paris, FR - Casino de Paris
Nov 27 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
Nov 28 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
Nov 30 - Leeds, UK - Stylus
Dec 1 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
Dec 2 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff University Students' Union
Dec 3 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute
Dec 5 - Dublin, IE - 30lympia Theatre
Dec 6 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
Dec 7 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Poetry Club
Dec 9 - London, UK - Roundhouse
**5FDP, THE HU, and Fire From The Gods only