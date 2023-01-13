Mokita Shares 'I Can't Help Myself' & Announces 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now?' EP

Nashville-based singer-songwriter-producer Mokita (aka John-Luke Carter) makes his 2023 debut with the announcement of his forthcoming EP Who's Gonna Love Me Now? out March 31st via Nettwerk. The announcement arrives alongside his new single "I Can't Help Myself."

"I Can't Help Myself" is a love letter to those who support you. It's a reminder that you don't have to do it all alone and that asking for a little help can go a long way. On the sonic sphere, Mokita goes about it in his chameleon ways, not pigeonholing himself to one artistic lane.

With his sonic palette stretching across a multitude of genres, Mokita takes his inspiration and appreciation for late 90s/early 2000s pop-rock by stacking an electric guitar and an acoustic guitar that play the same parts. While incorporating yesteryear's influences with his own polished electronics, Mokita captures a sweeping soundscape that brings upon nostalgic tendencies with a flourishing, modern resonance.

Mokita shares this about "I Can't Help Myself," "This song started like most of mine do, with a conversation about mental health, growing, and the importance of community and friendship in your life. I've had many seasons in my life where I felt like I was stuck, either in some sort of depression or a lack of clarity about my future etc. This song is just about reaching out and asking for help. I have a tendency to isolate myself when I feel sad or depressed and I've realized that this is the unhealthiest path to take when you're going through something. It's hard to ask for help, but I've realized that I can't help myself in many of those situations. Your friends are there to walk WITH you through those moments, so that you don't have to carry those burdens alone."

"I Can't Help Myself" follows Mokita's previous single "High" released last month. "High" addresses compulsion and could be a journal entry into Mokita's own expedition of obsession. Mokita's revitalizing beats and dynamic production offers a fresh take on dealing with this heavy and complicated subject.

Regarding his forthcoming EP Who's Gonna Love Me Now?, Mokita reveals:

"The songs on this EP were written during a time where I was listening to less pop music and more folk, old country, and a bunch of different bands. One of the things I love about producing my own music is that I get to experiment with different genres and different sounds. When I first started creating music under Mokita, I felt this weird obligation to make all the music sound the same so it could have a cohesive sound; but I got really burnt out doing that and felt like I was limiting my creativity.

One of the main themes of the EP was getting comfortable in your own skin. So much of the way I've made music in the past is about trying to be impressive to my listeners and trying to prove something. I realized that this was stealing a lot of joy from making music. I wanted this EP to be more about making music that I liked, and that I thought people could relate to.

My music is always very journalistic and so what I write can change year to year depending on where I am in my life. This year has been a lot of self-discovery, a lot of reflection on the past, and also a lot of reflecting on what the future looks like. This EP deals with doubts regarding faith, and questions about addiction, loneliness, and the desire to be known. All these songs are just a page in my journal."

With over 4M monthly Spotify listeners across 400M+ cumulative streams, Mokita plans to build off his momentum with his Who's Gonna Love Me Now? EP out March 31st.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: David O'Donahue