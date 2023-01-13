Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mokita Shares 'I Can't Help Myself' & Announces 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now?' EP

Mokita Shares 'I Can't Help Myself' & Announces 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now?' EP

His forthcoming EP Who’s Gonna Love Me Now? is out March 31st via Nettwerk.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Nashville-based singer-songwriter-producer Mokita (aka John-Luke Carter) makes his 2023 debut with the announcement of his forthcoming EP Who's Gonna Love Me Now? out March 31st via Nettwerk. The announcement arrives alongside his new single "I Can't Help Myself."

"I Can't Help Myself" is a love letter to those who support you. It's a reminder that you don't have to do it all alone and that asking for a little help can go a long way. On the sonic sphere, Mokita goes about it in his chameleon ways, not pigeonholing himself to one artistic lane.

With his sonic palette stretching across a multitude of genres, Mokita takes his inspiration and appreciation for late 90s/early 2000s pop-rock by stacking an electric guitar and an acoustic guitar that play the same parts. While incorporating yesteryear's influences with his own polished electronics, Mokita captures a sweeping soundscape that brings upon nostalgic tendencies with a flourishing, modern resonance.

Mokita shares this about "I Can't Help Myself," "This song started like most of mine do, with a conversation about mental health, growing, and the importance of community and friendship in your life. I've had many seasons in my life where I felt like I was stuck, either in some sort of depression or a lack of clarity about my future etc. This song is just about reaching out and asking for help. I have a tendency to isolate myself when I feel sad or depressed and I've realized that this is the unhealthiest path to take when you're going through something. It's hard to ask for help, but I've realized that I can't help myself in many of those situations. Your friends are there to walk WITH you through those moments, so that you don't have to carry those burdens alone."

"I Can't Help Myself" follows Mokita's previous single "High" released last month. "High" addresses compulsion and could be a journal entry into Mokita's own expedition of obsession. Mokita's revitalizing beats and dynamic production offers a fresh take on dealing with this heavy and complicated subject.

Regarding his forthcoming EP Who's Gonna Love Me Now?, Mokita reveals:

"The songs on this EP were written during a time where I was listening to less pop music and more folk, old country, and a bunch of different bands. One of the things I love about producing my own music is that I get to experiment with different genres and different sounds. When I first started creating music under Mokita, I felt this weird obligation to make all the music sound the same so it could have a cohesive sound; but I got really burnt out doing that and felt like I was limiting my creativity.

One of the main themes of the EP was getting comfortable in your own skin. So much of the way I've made music in the past is about trying to be impressive to my listeners and trying to prove something. I realized that this was stealing a lot of joy from making music. I wanted this EP to be more about making music that I liked, and that I thought people could relate to.

My music is always very journalistic and so what I write can change year to year depending on where I am in my life. This year has been a lot of self-discovery, a lot of reflection on the past, and also a lot of reflecting on what the future looks like. This EP deals with doubts regarding faith, and questions about addiction, loneliness, and the desire to be known. All these songs are just a page in my journal."

With over 4M monthly Spotify listeners across 400M+ cumulative streams, Mokita plans to build off his momentum with his Who's Gonna Love Me Now? EP out March 31st.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: David O'Donahue



Mimi Webb Releases Releases New Single Red Flags Photo
Mimi Webb Releases Releases New Single 'Red Flags'
Mimi’s powerful vocals and lyrics are brought to life in the music video, directed by Drew Kirsch. The song was written by Mimi Webb, Connor McDonough, Toby McDonough, Ryan Daly, Castle, Cirkut, and produced by Connor McDonough, Ryan Daly, and Cirkut. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kurt Elling Announces Covers EP Guilty Pleasures Photo
Kurt Elling Announces Covers EP 'Guilty Pleasures'
Guilty Pleasures will be a 6-track EP featuring guitarist Charlie Hunter and special guest drummer Nate Smith. Bursting with Elling’s trademark charisma, energy and showmanship, Guilty Pleasures features six high-octane covers, including Kurt’s new rendition of “Wrap It Up,” originally recorded by R&B duo Sam & Dave.
Bea Miller Returns With New Single lonely bitch Photo
Bea Miller Returns With New Single 'lonely bitch'
Co-written with Cara Salimando (Allie X, Bülow, Dua Lipa, Hey Violet) and produced by Colin Brittain (Papa Roach, Dashboard Confessional, 5 Seconds of Summer), “lonely bitch” has a late 90’s / early 2000’s alternative rock feel that climbed its way to the top of the charts and into pop culture consciousness.
Bobby Weir Releases Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Photo
Bobby Weir Releases 'Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition'
Last year, Weir and his band—Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and Barry Sless on pedal steel—performed two nights at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his beloved debut solo album, Ace. The band played the entire album live and welcomed a number of special guests, including Tyler Childers and Brittney Spencer.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW TomorrowLea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
January 12, 2023

Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Pamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGPamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
January 12, 2023

“Baywatch” icon and author-actress-model Pamela Anderson reveals details about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages and the infamous sex tape in an exclusive interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Interviewed at her remote home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with Axelrod for an exclusive interview. Watch a video!
ZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival FlimZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival Flim
January 12, 2023

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”). It follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
January 12, 2023

Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
January 12, 2023

Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
share