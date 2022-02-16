Modest Mouse Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Modest Mouse have announced more 2022 tour dates, including festival performances at Beale St. Music Festival in Memphis, The Tony Hawk Experience in Vegas, Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, CA and Boston Calling.

The Cribs will be joining the band for select dates. Pre-sale for shows begin tomorrow, Wednesday, February 16th, with public on sale this Friday, February 18th at 10:00AM local time. Visit here for more information. See all tour dates below.

Modest Mouse released their highly anticipated new album, The Golden Casket, on June 25, 2021 via Epic Records. The Golden Casket heralds another new chapter in the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi platinum band's unpredictable evolution.

Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse's studio in Portland, the album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood. The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock's head.

Modest Mouse 2022 Tour Dates

April 18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live*

April 19 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion*

April 20 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

April 21 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum*

April 23 - Charleston, SC - Highwater Festival*

April 24 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company*

April 25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

April 26 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater*

April 28 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*

April 29 - Spicewood, TX - Luck*

May 1 - Memphis, TN - Beale St. Music Festival

May 14 - Las Vegas, NV - The Tony Hawk Experience

May 19 - Eugene, OR - Cuthberth Amphitheater*

May 20 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort*

May 21 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven Festival

May 23 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

May 24 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC*

May 25 - Maryland Heights, MO - St. Louis Music Park*

May 27 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater*

May 28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage*

May 29 - Allston, MA - Boston Calling

May 30 - Portland, ME - State Theater*

June 1 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

June 2 - Toronto, ON - History

June 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom*

June 5 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

June 7 - La Fayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

June 8 - New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage at Rumsey Playfield*

August 19 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Square

August 20 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Square

August 22 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

August 24 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

August 25 - Calgary, AB - Southern Jubilee Auditorium

August 29 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

*with The Cribs