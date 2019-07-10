Miynt Debuts LUCY IN DISGUISE, New EP Slated For 8/2 Release

Today, Stockholm artist Miynt has debuted new single "Lucy In Disguise," the third track to see a release in anticipation of her upcoming EP. Miynt has also revealed the title and release date for the new EP, Stay On Your Mind, scheduled for anAugust 2 release via B3SCI Records. Miynt produced much of the EP herself, with Jake Aaron handling the majority of the mixing (Snail Mail, A$AP Rocky, Grizzly Bear, Solange).

Stream "Lucy In Disguise" on your favorite streaming service now here and check out the collage video for the track which Miynt edited herself here:





Speaking on the new single, Miynt notes, "I wrote Lucy in disguise on a rainy night on a green velvet couch. I had recently moved back to Speaking on the new single, Miynt notes, "I wrote Lucy in disguise on a rainy night on a green velvet couch. I had recently moved back to Stockholm from LA and was feeling kind of numb. Sweden was really dark and grey and I had just gone through a lot of different changes. The song is about all the things that never had the time to become and about me being the ocean."

Miynt's 2019 output marks her official return to the spotlight since her 2016 debut EP. She kicked things off with "Vacation with Bond in south of France part 2," a track soundtracking a James Bond movie that was never made, which drew love from outlets like The Line of Best Fit, Flaunt and KALTBLUT Mag. "Peaches" followed, further drawing love from the likes of L'Officiel and Refinery29, who named it among their 'New Music To Know.'



Both singles have received KCRW radio support on Jason Bentley's 'Morning Becomes Eclectic' with "Peaches" making it onto the Top Ten list, and "Peaches" was also playlisted on SiriusXMU's 'Discovery' The track is also gaining steam at Spotify with adds to their official Fresh Finds and All New Indie playlists.

Miynt's unique blend of psych rock and grunge pop has captivated fans and critics since her 2016 debut project, Ep no. 1, which solidified her place among the top new artists to watch. The release boasted standout singles including "The Strangest Game," "After The Gold Rush," and "Cool," which prompted love from outlets like The FADER, Stereogum, and SPIN and saw radio support from the likes of KCRWand Zane Lowe / Beats 1. Touting the EP, DIY described its tracklist as "glitter-flecked pop songs that blaze a completely different trail."



Since her debut EP, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project whom she now plays with live. She has also delved into the world of analog production, which is present on much of the upcoming EP, boasting mostly live recorded instrumentals. Much of the upcoming EP is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone. Fun fact: The building where the studio where much of the EP was written and produced was once used in the early 19th century as a radon-room for medical testing.



Listen to "Lucy In Disguise" now at the links below and look out for info to come on the Stay On Your Mind EP, due out August 2.





