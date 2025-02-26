Miya Folick Shares New Single Ahead of Album Release This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miya Folick shares “Felicity,” the new single and final preview from her anticipated self-produced third album Erotica Veronica out this Friday, February 28th, via Nettwerk.

Musically, “Felicity” is the breakaway track. It is the only song which was not originally written on acoustic guitar. Instead, Miya wrote it in collaboration with Jared Solomon (Remi Wolf, Lola Young), and layered synths and woodwinds atop of traditional instrumentation. The song points to the lesser-known definition of the word felicity: “finding appropriate expression for one’s thoughts,” which, Miya says, is “a cornerstone of the album: putting language to how I feel, which I didn’t do for so long because I didn’t know it was a feeling I was allowed to have.” Apt articulation, “Felicity” suggests, promises to bring us into closer connection with those we love, and with ourselves.

Folick is both audacious and hauntingly profound on Erotica Veronica, her psychosexual, psychosensual masterstroke: a kaleidoscopic portrait of self-realization and integration. There is a dilemma that haunts the record. There is a partner on the receiving end of these confessions. The song and the album seem to wonder: what is the right thing to do when your desires are more complex than the narrow channel our culture allows? “The album is about being queer within a heteronormative relationship structure and within a heteronormative society, but it’s also just about desire and eroticism in general. I don’t think we give each other enough room to explore freely and figure out our own right paths,” she says.

The album features contributions from Sam KS (Youth Lagoon, Angel Olsen) as co-producer and drummer, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits, Perfume Genius), Waylon Rector (Dominic Fike, Charli XCX), and Greg Uhlmann (Perfume Genius, SML) on guitar, and Pat Kelly (Perfume Genius, Levi Turner) on bass.

Folick’s tour in support of Erotica Veronica kicks off on April 23rd and goes through the end of May. All dates below – tickets are available now via miyafolick.com.

Tour Dates:

4/23 - St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

4/24 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

4/25 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

4/27 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

4/29 - Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

5/1 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

5/9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

5/11 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

5/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

5/16 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

5/17 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

5/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

5/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord (BottleRock AfterDark)

5/23 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow

