Missy Elliott Brings Up Alyson Stoner to Perform WORK IT on the VMAs

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Missy Elliott surprised VMA audiences tonight by bringing up actress Alyson Stoner to dance with her to "Work It." Stoner starred in the music video as a child.

Tonight, Elliott made history once again as the first female rapper ever to receive the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAS. Indeed, 2019 has already seen Elliott break new ground as the first female hip-hop artist and the third-ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition, Elliott recently received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music, becoming the first female rapper to receive an honorary doctorate from the prestigious institution and celebrating her lasting contributions to music and popular culture.

Elliott also performed "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," "Get Ur Freak On," and "Lose Control."

Check out a short video of the performance in this tweet:

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





