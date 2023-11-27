Miss Melera Releases 'Jade' Ahead Of Colourizon Event At Paradiso Amsterdam

Drawing listeners into her mystical melodic realm, Dutch producer Miss Melera delivers a captivating original production titled Jade. Released as part of the Balance Music 032 compilation, curated by Spanish artist Henry Saiz ­– Jade is out now on Balance Music.

Opening with driving bass and sparse instrumentation, Jade floats across a club-ready soundscape with alluring synths and airy pads. Unfolding across its duration, this instrumental cut perfectly encapsulates Miss Melera's enchanting sound and adds another melodic gem to her impressive catalogue.

Following the success of their ten-year anniversary event last year, Miss Melera is set to take over Amsterdam's iconic church venue Paradiso on Friday, December 15 for Colourizon Amsterdam 2023. Treating attendees to a spellbinding seven-hour set at the first Colourizon Beach Edition in August, Miss Melera is set to play all-night-long at Paradiso, delving deep into the core of her melodious soundscape.

To get a glimpse of what's in store, tune into the latest Colourizon episode here. Early bird tickets are sold-out, and regular tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure your ticket here.

Over the last decade, Amsterdam-based producer Miss Melera has been absorbing the essence of traditional genres, twisting their fibres into a sonic tapestry that is fresh, timeless and entirely individual. Approaching every performance and release in true Miss Melera fashion, she has captivated audiences all over the globe with her authenticity and grace. Launching her Colourizon radio show in 2012, it gained rapid support from fans across the planet, blossoming from a monthly radio show into a globally renowned event.

With the success of her Colourizon concept, she began to tour near and far, performing at iconic venues and festivals across Europe, Asia and The Americas. Her ethereal creations have found homes on an array of prominent imprints, such as DAYS like NIGHTS, Einmusika, Parquet Recordings, Purified Records and Warung Recordings. A constant light in the electronic music scene, Miss Melera continues to share her vision and sonic magic with the world.

Listen to the new single here: