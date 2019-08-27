Miss June Drops New Single Ahead of Debut Album, Out Sept. 6

Today, New Zealand's Miss June release a final taster of their forthcoming debut album, Bad Luck Party, out September 6 via Frenchkiss Records, in the form of new single "Anomaly." "I have an incredible ability to attract individuals that are as flawed as I am. It's made my life chaotic and beautiful. This song is about a girl. A girl I will never understand. A girl that's a gun, a burning sun and an anomaly to me", says Miss June vocalist, Annabel Liddell, on the meaning behind the new single.

Next month, Miss June will begin their world-wide tour in celebration of the album's release. The Bad Luck Party Tour will kick off in Wellington, New Zealand and October14 sees the band play Brooklyn's Rough Trade which marks the start of the North American run that includes shows in Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below. Tickets and more tour info can be found here.

Raised in the embers of punk rock and described as "some unholy union between Sonic Youth and Le Tigre," the Auckland four piece harness jagged, noisy guitars filtered through the unrivalled stage presence of Liddell, guitarist Jun Park, bass player Chris Marshall and drummer Tom Leggett.

The band has built a reputation for fierce, formidable and head-spinning live shows which have caught the attention of acts like The Foo Fighters, Shellac, Wolf Alice, Idles and Die! Die! Die!, who have all eagerly harnessed their support on stage.

Combining elements of post-punk, no-wave and rock, Miss June hold close their DIY roots while creating a blistering, reckless sound full of melodic hooks and overdriven riffs that are at once immediately recognizable and yet entirely their own.

Bad Luck Party Tracklisting:

1. Twitch

2. Best Girl

3. Two Hits

4. Anomaly

5. Orchid

6. Double Negative

7. Enemies

8. Aquarium

9. Scorpio

10. Please Waste My Time

11. Polio

2019 BAD LUCK PARTY TOUR DATES

September 6 - San Fran Bath House - Wellington

September 7 - Galatos - Auckland

September 11 - The Vanguard - Sydney

September 18 - Maze - Berlin

September 19 - Blue Shel - Cologne

September 20 - Reeperbahn Festival - Hamburg

September 23 - Cinetol - Amsterdam

September 24 - Trix - Antwerp

September 28 - The Flapper - Birmingham

September 29 - Yes - Manchester

September 30 - Headrow House - Leeds

October 1 - Poetry Club - Glasgow

October 2 - Sneaky Petes - Edinburgh

October 5 - Tiny Rebel - Cardiff

October 6 - Port Mahon - Oxford

October 7 - Rough Trade, Bristol

October 9 - Latest Music, Brighton

October 10 - The Lexington, London

October 14 - Rough Trade - Brooklyn, NY

October 15 - Once - Boston, MA

October 16 - DC9 - Washington, DC

October 17 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

October 19 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

October 21 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

October 23 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

October 24 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

October 27 - Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

October 28 - Hotel Vegas - Austin, TX

November 1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

November 2 - Moroccan - Los Angeles, CA

November 4 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

+FURTHER NORTH AMERICA DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED





