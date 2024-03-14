Miss Grit Starts North American Tour With The Last Dinner Party This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a year plus of momentous activity in support of their celebrated debut album Follow The Cyborg, this month breakout talent MISS GRIT, aka New York-based musician Margaret Sohn, will embark on an extensive North American tour supporting explosive UK newcomers The Last Dinner Party. Full dates are listed below.

This follows up after a successful fall 2023 tour supporting Nation of Language.



Across their debut album, Follow the Cyborg, featuring the acclaimed singles “Follow the Cyborg”, praised by Pitchfork for its “adrenaline high” and “electronic dissonance.”, “Nothing's Wrong”, “Lain (Phone Clone)”, and the “beguiling and elastic” (Stereogum) single “Like You”, Miss Grit (they/she), pursues the path of a non-human machine, as it moves from its helpless origin to awareness and liberation.

At times gentle and sparse, at others volatile and explosive, Follow the Cyborg occupies a sonic world of electronic experimentation and stirring electric guitars. It was recorded mostly in solitude in Sohn's home studio, with the exception of a few guest collaborators joining: Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.

Miss Grit's impetus to conceive an album about the life of a cyborg stems from their own connection to this way of existing. Sohn has always rejected the limits of identity thrust upon them by the outside world, in favor of embracing a more fluid and complex understanding of the self.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as an “inventive, incisive singer-songwriter”, their process is introspective, their vision precise. In their exploration of the life of a cyborg, they subtly and overtly refer to films, including Her, Ex Machina, and Ghost in the Shell, as well as essays by Jia Tolentino (from Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion) and Donna Haraway's A Cyborg Manifesto.

Miss Grit Tour Dates:

3/24/2024 - Boston, MA - Royale Boston - SOLD OUT ^

3/26/2024 - New York, NY - Webster Hall - SOLD OUT ^

3/27/2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT ^

3/29/2024 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^

3/30/2024 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

3/31/2024 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre ^

4/2/2024 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ^

4/4/2024 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

4/5/2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom - SOLD OUT ^

4/9/2024 - Portland, OR - Mcmenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

4/10/2024 - Vancouver, BV - The Vogue Theatre ^

4/11/2024 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDo ^

4/14/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

4/16/2024 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club - SOLD OUT ^

4/19/2024 - San Diego, CA - Music Box - SOLD OUT ^

^ supporting The Last Dinner Party

Photo Credit: Hoseon Sohn