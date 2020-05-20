Ministry Reschedules Industrial Strength Tour To Spring 2021

Due to ongoing restrictions regarding social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry will be rescheduling the July and August dates of the upcoming Industrial Strength Tour, originally scheduled to begin July 1. The new dates will kick off March 31, 2021 in Seattle and run through May 1, 2021 in San Francisco, hitting all the previously announced markets with an additional date added for Salt Lake City (on sale date TBA).

The tour's special guests KMFDM and Front Line Assembly remain on the lineup for this one-of-a-kind celebration that honors the 30th anniversary of Ministry's revolutionary album "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste."

Original tickets will be honored for the new show dates in 2021; or, ticketholders can receive refunds at the point of purchase. For the Dallas show date only, original ticketholders have been automatically refunded and will need to repurchase tickets for the new 2021 date, starting today at https://ministrygasmonkey.eventbrite.com/.

THE INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH TOUR

RESCHEDULED TOUR DATES FOR 2021

*indicates a new date not included on the original run

March 2021

31 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

April 2021

1 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

2 Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

3 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union* (on sale date TBA)

4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

6 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

8 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

16 Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

18 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

20 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

21 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

23 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

24 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

27 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

29 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

30 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

May 2021

1 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

For tickets and more information, visit www.ministryband.com/tour.

Related Articles View More Music Stories