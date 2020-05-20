Ministry Reschedules Industrial Strength Tour To Spring 2021
Due to ongoing restrictions regarding social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry will be rescheduling the July and August dates of the upcoming Industrial Strength Tour, originally scheduled to begin July 1. The new dates will kick off March 31, 2021 in Seattle and run through May 1, 2021 in San Francisco, hitting all the previously announced markets with an additional date added for Salt Lake City (on sale date TBA).
The tour's special guests KMFDM and Front Line Assembly remain on the lineup for this one-of-a-kind celebration that honors the 30th anniversary of Ministry's revolutionary album "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste."
Original tickets will be honored for the new show dates in 2021; or, ticketholders can receive refunds at the point of purchase. For the Dallas show date only, original ticketholders have been automatically refunded and will need to repurchase tickets for the new 2021 date, starting today at https://ministrygasmonkey.eventbrite.com/.
THE INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH TOUR
RESCHEDULED TOUR DATES FOR 2021
*indicates a new date not included on the original run
March 2021
31 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
April 2021
1 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
2 Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre
3 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union* (on sale date TBA)
4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
6 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
8 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
9 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
16 Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont
17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
18 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
20 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
21 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
23 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
24 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!
25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
27 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
29 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
30 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
May 2021
1 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
For tickets and more information, visit www.ministryband.com/tour.