Mindchatter Reveals 'Pull Me Back'

New York singer, songwriter, and producer Mindchatter has unveiled his new single “Pull Me Back” – out now via Foreign Family Collective. The track blends delicate vocals and spellbinding lyrical musings with flourishes of down-pitched flair underpinning otherwise exuberant dance production. It also marks another brilliant taste of Mindchatter’s forthcoming Spiritual Puberty EP which arrives September 29th via Foreign Family.

Mindchatter explains, “‘Pull Me Back’ is outside the norm of what I usually make, mainly because I've been inspired lately by more fast-paced and swung rhythms. It’s my first song that really explores this production style, and one I've been eager to release."

Following his albums Imaginary Audience and DREAM SOUP, Spiritual Puberty is the first EP from the rising artist. He’s thus far released two other singles from the forthcoming EP, leading off with the indie infused “Growing Pains” which tackled many of the central themes of the larger EP, and more recently the festival ready “Day Dreams” that is a certified piece of ear candy.

In 2023, Mindchatter signed with Foreign Family Collective and is back on the road. Having just played Meow Wolf’s Vortex Festival, fans can catch Mindchatter at marquee festivals Life Is Beautiful on September 22nd and CRSSD on September 24th.