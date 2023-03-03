Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mimi Webb Releases Debut Album 'Amelia'

The album was released via RCA Records UK. 

Mar. 03, 2023  

Breakout singer-songwriter Mimi Webb has released her debut album Amelia via RCA Records UK.

The release is accompanied by the music video for "Freezing," one of the new tracks off the record. Directed by Drew Kirsch, the stunning visual brings the lyrics to life as Mimi journeys through the process of leaving her past relationship, rediscovering her happiness, and moving forward with confidence.

"I can't believe my debut album is finally out. I have been working towards this for years and it feels surreal to finally be holding it in my hands. This is a body of work I feel so proud of and that really tells my journey until this point. I have been working and nurturing these songs for quite some time now and I'm so excited to finally have them out in the world," states Mimi.

The 12-track album expands on her signature sound of breakup bops and sentimental ballads, showcased through upbeat anthems such as "Freezing," and "Red Flags," and poignant tracks like "Last Train To London," and "Roles Reversed."

Titled after her full first name, Amelia, the album gives fans insight into both sides of the budding star- Amelia, the girl from the UK countryside who loves to be at home with her family, friends, and dogs; and Mimi, the pop artist who loves to be up on stage traveling the world. Full tracklisting below.

Amelia has already garnered critical acclaim with Rolling Stone praising it, "a vibrant, nostalgic record of her coming-of-age voyage to self-love," and Cosmopolitan applauding, "powerhouse vocals and lyrics that make you want to scream along, Mimi Webb is music's next big name."

The album arrives as Mimi's latest smash hit "Red Flags" continues to climb the charts currently sitting at #15 in the UK Official Charts. Mimi performed the song on Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Graham Norton Show.

In just two years the breakout artist has racked up over 900 million global streams to date, and multiple chart-topping tracks including "House on Fire," "Good Without," and most recently "Red Flags."

Mimi has performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in London, numerous festivals such as Capital FM's Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival, and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show and ELLEN.

She was nominated Best New Artist at the 2023 BRIT Awards and has garnered praise from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper's BAZAAR, GRAMMY.com, and Billboard.

Mimi will next hit the road for her 2023 headline tour, The Amelia Tour. The 31-date tour will make stops across Europe and the UK, kicking off on March 14 in Zurich, Switzerland at Plaza continuing with stops in Berlin, Oslo, Paris, Manchester and more before concluding on April 24 in London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton. Multiple shows have already sold-out including Dublin and all UK dates. Full tour routing below. Tickets are available at mimiwebb.com.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

2023 MIMI WEBB TOUR DATES:

DATE

VENUE

CITY

March 14

Plaza

Zurich, Switzerland

March 15

Technikum

Munich, Germany

March 16

Flex

Vienna, Austria

March 18

Niebo

Warsaw, Poland

March 19

Hole44

Berlin, Germany

March 20

Mojo Club

Hamburg, Germany

March 22

Klubben

Stockholm, Sweden

March 23

Vulkan Arena

Oslo, Norway

March 24

Pumpehuset

Copenhagen, Denmark

March 26

Melkweg

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

March 27

La Madeleine

Brussels, Belgium

March 29

Kantine

Cologne, Germany

March 30

La Maroquinerie

Paris, France

April 1

UEA

Norwich, UK *sold-out

April 3

O2 City Hall

Newcastle, UK *sold-out

April 4

O2 Academy

Glasgow, UK *sold-out

April 6

Ulster Hall

Belfast, UK *sold-out

April 7

3Olympia Theatre

Dublin, Ireland *sold-out

April 8

3Olympia Theatre

Dublin, Ireland *sold-out

April 10

Guild of Students

Liverpool, UK *sold-out

April 11

O2 Victoria Warehouse

Manchester, UK *sold-out

April 14

O2 Academy

Sheffield, UK *sold-out

April 15

O2 Academy

Leeds, UK *sold-out

April 17

Rock City

Nottingham, UK *sold-out

April 18

O2 Academy

Birmingham, UK *sold-out

April 20

O2 Academy

Bristol, UK *sold-out

April 21

Pavilions

Plymouth, UK *sold-out

April 22

O2 Academy

Bournemouth, UK *sold-out

April 24

O2 Academy Brixton

London, UK *sold-out

June 9

Bryggeribyen EC Dahls Arena

Trondheim, Norway

June 10

Parklife 2023

Heywood, UK

June 11

Heaton Park Manchester

Manchester, UK

June 16

Live At The Marquee

Cork, Ireland

ABOUT MIMI WEBB

Mimi Webb projects a voice as magnetic, massive, and magical as her personality. As "the girl next door" with a hell of vocal range, she's quick to laugh, will let you know precisely what's on her mind, and isn't afraid to be heard. Originally hailing from the UK town of Canterbury, the pop singer and songwriter turns up the volume on every emotion with skyscraping runs and open-heart honesty.

Inspired by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Emelie Sandé, and Sam Smith, she started writing songs of her own at 13-years-old in diaries before eventually learning guitar. Around the same time, she enrolled in The BRIT School-known for alumni such as Adele, Amy Winehouse, Jessie J, and more.

Three years later, she left home, moved in with a host family, and attended the prestigious BIMM [British Institute of Modern Music]. In 2019, she landed management, and inked a deal with Epic Records, followed by the release of her debut single "Before I Go" in 2020.

In a whirlwind two years, Mimi released her debut EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak (October 2021), amassed an international following with multiple hit tracks such as "House on Fire," and "Good Without," and a Best New Artist nomination at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

She has surpassed 900 million global streams to date and toured across the world- performing at festivals such as Capital FM's Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival, as well as her own headline tours.

Mimi has garnered critical acclaim from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper's BAZAAR, and Billboard, and performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show, and ELLEN. Mimi's debut album Amelia is out now.



